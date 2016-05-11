 Skip to main content
Advertising

Best and worst 2016 NFL Draft picks: NFC North

Published: May 11, 2016 at 04:22 AM
Author Image
Lance Zierlein

Draft Analyst

This week, College Football 24/7 takes a look at the best and worst picks in the 2016 NFL Draft for every team, continuing today with the AFC North and NFC North teams:

Chicago Bears

Best pick:Cody Whitehair, OG (Round 2, No. 56 overall)
Skinny: Whitehair should be a long-time starter at guard for the Bears, so how could you not love that? I think the impact he makes for the Bears' offensive line could be similar to the one Logan Mankins made for the New England Patriots. While he's a little short-armed, he has strong hands and good core strength. Whitehair is a plug-and-play starter.

Worst pick:Nick Kwiatkoski, LB (Round 4, No. 113 overall)
Skinny: I thought this was a little high for a player without great measurables, and one who might end up being better known for his special-teams play than his production as a starter.

Detroit Lions

Best pick:A'Shawn Robinson, DT (Round 2, No. 46 overall)
Skinny: When you aren't known as a pass rusher, you are likely to fall in the draft and that is what happened with Robinson. Detroit gets a massive man with the potential to improve as a rusher, and an ability to come in and eat blocks immediately against the run.

Worst pick:Taylor Decker, OT (Round 1, No. 16 overall)
Skinny: I don't hate this pick and do think Decker's toughness will help the Lions' running game. However, I am concerned about how upright and straight-legged he plays at times, and worry that pass protection could be a lingering concern for him.

Green Bay Packers

Best pick:Kyler Fackrell, OLB (Round 3, No. 88 overall)
Skinny: Fackrell looked close to 100 percent last season after suffering a knee injury that derailed his 2014 season, but there is reason to believe that the long-levered edge player can gain even more explosiveness back. With some pass-rush potential and an ability to drop into coverage, the third round was a solid value for Fackrell considering Green Bay's needs at the position.

Worst pick:Dean Lowry, DE (Round 4, No. 137 overall)
Skinny: Lowry has the size and motor for the five-technique spot in Green Bay, but with his short arms and average ability as a pass rusher, I question the production expectations for Lowry relative to the fourth round of the draft.

Minnesota Vikings

Best pick:Laquon Treadwell, WR (Round 1, No. 23 overall)
Skinny: I could try to get cute here, but let's face it -- Treadwell is an alpha receiver with high-end possession characteristics and Teddy Bridgewater needs someone he can trust as a target. Treadwell might not have great speed, but he'll win more than he loses on the 50/50 balls and he can make the combat catches underneath. High-volume targets should come his way sooner rather than later.

Worst pick:Jayron Kearse, S (Round 7, No. 244 overall)
Skinny: If your "worst pick" is a seventh-rounder with athletic traits, then that isn't all bad. Kearse is frustrating because he has the athletic ability to be so much more than he is on tape, but the instincts and effort just aren't always there.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

College Football Playoff shifts to straight seeding with no automatic byes for top league champs

The College Football Playoff will go to a more straightforward way of filling the bracket next season, placing teams strictly on where they are ranked instead of moving pieces around to reward conference champions.

news

Bill Belichick introduced as North Carolina head football coach: 'I didn't come here to leave'

Bill Belichick was introduced on Thursday as the head football coach at the University of North Carolina, telling reporters the job was a "dream come true" and that he "didn't come here to leave."

news

Six-time Super Bowl-winning HC Bill Belichick finalizes deal to become University of North Carolina head coach

Six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick is heading to the college ranks to take over as coach of the University of North Carolina football program.

news

Bill Belichick on University of North Carolina interest: 'We've had a couple of good conversations'

Six-time Super Bowl winning head coach Bill Belichick confirmed on Monday that he has discussed the vacant head-coaching position at the University of North Carolina.

news

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders accepts invitation to 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl

University of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has committed to the East-West Shrine Bowl, the all-star game announced on Wednesday.

news

NCAA approves coach-to-player helmet communication for 2024 football season

The NCAA's football oversight committee approved Friday the use of coach-to-player helmet communications in games for the 2024 season.

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach.

news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.

news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.

news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.

news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.

news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.