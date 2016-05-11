Best and worst 2016 NFL Draft picks: NFC North

Best pick:Laquon Treadwell, WR (Round 1, No. 23 overall)

Skinny: I could try to get cute here, but let's face it -- Treadwell is an alpha receiver with high-end possession characteristics and Teddy Bridgewater needs someone he can trust as a target. Treadwell might not have great speed, but he'll win more than he loses on the 50/50 balls and he can make the combat catches underneath. High-volume targets should come his way sooner rather than later.