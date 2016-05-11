Best and worst 2016 NFL Draft picks: NFC North

This week, College Football 24/7 takes a look at the best and worst picks in the 2016 NFL Draft for every team, continuing today with the AFC North and NFC North teams:
Chicago Bears
Best pick:Cody Whitehair, OG (Round 2, No. 56 overall)
Skinny: Whitehair should be a long-time starter at guard for the Bears, so how could you not love that? I think the impact he makes for the Bears' offensive line could be similar to the one Logan Mankins made for the New England Patriots. While he's a little short-armed, he has strong hands and good core strength. Whitehair is a plug-and-play starter.
Worst pick:Nick Kwiatkoski, LB (Round 4, No. 113 overall)
Skinny: I thought this was a little high for a player without great measurables, and one who might end up being better known for his special-teams play than his production as a starter.
Detroit Lions
Best pick:A'Shawn Robinson, DT (Round 2, No. 46 overall)
Skinny: When you aren't known as a pass rusher, you are likely to fall in the draft and that is what happened with Robinson. Detroit gets a massive man with the potential to improve as a rusher, and an ability to come in and eat blocks immediately against the run.
Worst pick:Taylor Decker, OT (Round 1, No. 16 overall)
Skinny: I don't hate this pick and do think Decker's toughness will help the Lions' running game. However, I am concerned about how upright and straight-legged he plays at times, and worry that pass protection could be a lingering concern for him.
Green Bay Packers
Best pick:Kyler Fackrell, OLB (Round 3, No. 88 overall)
Skinny: Fackrell looked close to 100 percent last season after suffering a knee injury that derailed his 2014 season, but there is reason to believe that the long-levered edge player can gain even more explosiveness back. With some pass-rush potential and an ability to drop into coverage, the third round was a solid value for Fackrell considering Green Bay's needs at the position.
Worst pick:Dean Lowry, DE (Round 4, No. 137 overall)
Skinny: Lowry has the size and motor for the five-technique spot in Green Bay, but with his short arms and average ability as a pass rusher, I question the production expectations for Lowry relative to the fourth round of the draft.
Minnesota Vikings
Best pick:Laquon Treadwell, WR (Round 1, No. 23 overall)
Skinny: I could try to get cute here, but let's face it -- Treadwell is an alpha receiver with high-end possession characteristics and Teddy Bridgewater needs someone he can trust as a target. Treadwell might not have great speed, but he'll win more than he loses on the 50/50 balls and he can make the combat catches underneath. High-volume targets should come his way sooner rather than later.
Worst pick:Jayron Kearse, S (Round 7, No. 244 overall)
Skinny: If your "worst pick" is a seventh-rounder with athletic traits, then that isn't all bad. Kearse is frustrating because he has the athletic ability to be so much more than he is on tape, but the instincts and effort just aren't always there.