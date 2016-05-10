Best and worst 2016 NFL Draft picks: NFC East

Published: May 10, 2016 at 04:05 AM
Headshot_Author_Lance_Zierlein_1400x1000
Lance Zierlein

NFL Media Draft Analyst

This week, College Football 24/7 takes a look at the best and worst picks in the 2016 NFL Draft for every team, beginning today with the AFC East and NFC East teams:

Dallas Cowboys

Best pick:Ezekiel Elliott, RB (Round 1, No. 4 overall)
Skinny: Elliott has the potential to be a monster behind Dallas' offensive line. Every bit of running game that the Cowboys can rely on allows them to ask less of Tony Romo, which might be a good thing considering his recent health.

Worst pick:Jaylon Smith, LB (Round 2, No. 34 overall)
Skinny: In giving Smith this label, it's worth noting that the burden of proof regarding Smith's ability to bounce back from his devastating knee injury is in the Cowboys' court. We all hope that Smith returns to 100 percent health, and he will be the steal of steals if he makes a full recovery.

New York Giants

Best pick:Sterling Shepard, WR (Round 2, No. 40 overall)
Skinny: Shepard will step onto the field as a rookie with a professional demeanor and a sharpness to his game that the veteran receivers will appreciate. As a possession receiver with quickness, he could be the perfect complement to Odell Beckham for the Giants.

Worst pick:Darian Thompson, S (Round 3, No. 71 overall)
Skinny: Thompson had some amazing ball production at Boise State, but ran poorly during testing and found himself out of position at times in college. The 71st overall pick seems a little high for Thompson considering some of the concerns about his game.

Philadelphia Eagles

Best pick:Carson Wentz, QB (Round 1, No. 2 overall)
Skinny: While the verdict is certainly not in with Wentz, the Eagles were able to pull off not one, but two trades that allowed them to move up in Round 1 and land the guy who was at the top of their draft boards. Of course, Wentz could be listed on the "worst pick" list within three or four years, so stay tuned.

Worst pick:Wendell Smallwood, RB (Round 5, No. 153 overall)
Skinny: While I will admit that this is nit-picking and a matter of taste, Arkansas' Jonathan Williams was still on the board and could have handled not only some third-down duties, but potentially primary ball-carrying responsibilities if needed, which is something that Smallwood likely won't be able to do because of his size.

Washington Redskins

Best pick:Su'a Cravens, LB (Round 2, No. 53 overall)
Skinny: While the RedskinsJosh Doctson pick in Round 1 was clearly a fan favorite and a pick that fills a need, Cravens' lack of athletic testing numbers clearly do not do his football acumen and instincts justice. Cravens finds ways to make plays and the Redskins recognized this.

Worst pick:Nate Sudfeld, QB (Round 6, No. 187 overall)
Skinny: It's hard to say I had any beef with the Redskins' draft picks, but if I had to isolate one for this article, it's the selection of Sudfeld. While Sudfeld has the size teams look for, his upside looked limited on tape compared to that of Arkansas' Brandon Allen, who was taken after Sudfeld.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
news

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
news

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW