Best and worst 2016 NFL Draft picks: NFC East

This week, College Football 24/7 takes a look at the best and worst picks in the 2016 NFL Draft for every team, beginning today with the AFC East and NFC East teams:
Dallas Cowboys
Best pick:Ezekiel Elliott, RB (Round 1, No. 4 overall)
Skinny: Elliott has the potential to be a monster behind Dallas' offensive line. Every bit of running game that the Cowboys can rely on allows them to ask less of Tony Romo, which might be a good thing considering his recent health.
Worst pick:Jaylon Smith, LB (Round 2, No. 34 overall)
Skinny: In giving Smith this label, it's worth noting that the burden of proof regarding Smith's ability to bounce back from his devastating knee injury is in the Cowboys' court. We all hope that Smith returns to 100 percent health, and he will be the steal of steals if he makes a full recovery.
New York Giants
Best pick:Sterling Shepard, WR (Round 2, No. 40 overall)
Skinny: Shepard will step onto the field as a rookie with a professional demeanor and a sharpness to his game that the veteran receivers will appreciate. As a possession receiver with quickness, he could be the perfect complement to Odell Beckham for the Giants.
Worst pick:Darian Thompson, S (Round 3, No. 71 overall)
Skinny: Thompson had some amazing ball production at Boise State, but ran poorly during testing and found himself out of position at times in college. The 71st overall pick seems a little high for Thompson considering some of the concerns about his game.
Philadelphia Eagles
Best pick:Carson Wentz, QB (Round 1, No. 2 overall)
Skinny: While the verdict is certainly not in with Wentz, the Eagles were able to pull off not one, but two trades that allowed them to move up in Round 1 and land the guy who was at the top of their draft boards. Of course, Wentz could be listed on the "worst pick" list within three or four years, so stay tuned.
Worst pick:Wendell Smallwood, RB (Round 5, No. 153 overall)
Skinny: While I will admit that this is nit-picking and a matter of taste, Arkansas' Jonathan Williams was still on the board and could have handled not only some third-down duties, but potentially primary ball-carrying responsibilities if needed, which is something that Smallwood likely won't be able to do because of his size.
Washington Redskins
Best pick:Su'a Cravens, LB (Round 2, No. 53 overall)
Skinny: While the Redskins' Josh Doctson pick in Round 1 was clearly a fan favorite and a pick that fills a need, Cravens' lack of athletic testing numbers clearly do not do his football acumen and instincts justice. Cravens finds ways to make plays and the Redskins recognized this.
Worst pick:Nate Sudfeld, QB (Round 6, No. 187 overall)
Skinny: It's hard to say I had any beef with the Redskins' draft picks, but if I had to isolate one for this article, it's the selection of Sudfeld. While Sudfeld has the size teams look for, his upside looked limited on tape compared to that of Arkansas' Brandon Allen, who was taken after Sudfeld.