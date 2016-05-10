Best and worst 2016 NFL Draft picks: NFC East

Best pick:Carson Wentz, QB (Round 1, No. 2 overall)

Skinny: While the verdict is certainly not in with Wentz, the Eagles were able to pull off not one, but two trades that allowed them to move up in Round 1 and land the guy who was at the top of their draft boards. Of course, Wentz could be listed on the "worst pick" list within three or four years, so stay tuned.