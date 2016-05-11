Best and worst 2016 NFL Draft picks: AFC North

This week, College Football 24/7 takes a look at the best and worst picks in the 2016 NFL Draft for every team, continuing today with the AFC North and NFC North teams:
Baltimore Ravens
Best pick:Ronnie Stanley, OT (Round 1, No. 6 overall)
Skinny: In a draft full of middle-round picks that were great selections for the Ravens (at least on paper), I have to go with the pass-protecting left tackle here. Stanley isn't considered the strongest or toughest guy out there, but he has terrific feet and protection ability. He should be the long-time left tackle for the Ravens, who make a habit of finding long-term fits at that spot.
Worst pick:Chris Moore, WR (Round 4, No. 107 overall)
Skinny: The fourth round seemed a little early for Moore, but I'm certain the Ravens coveted the ability to picks up yards in chunks that he displayed during his career at Cincinnati (19.3 yards per catch). While I didn't see tape that made think he could ever be anything more than a rotational backup, I expected him to go in the fifth or sixth rounds. The value of this pick could increase if Breshad Perriman doesn't get on track for the Ravens.
Cincinnati Bengals
Best pick:Tyler Boyd, WR (Round 2, No. 55 overall)
Skinny: I could have gone with Andrew Billings or Christian Westerman in this spot, but Boyd provides a talented possession receiver to pair opposite A.J. Green. Boyd has some catch-and-run ability and jet-sweep potential that could add another wrinkle to the Bengals' offensive attack.
Worst pick:Nick Vigil, LB (Round 3, No. 87 overall)
Skinny: Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and I just didn't see Vigil as a top-90 player in this draft. While I do understand the need at the position, the Bengals had him graded out much higher than I did. Time will tell who was right.
Cleveland Browns
Best pick:Scooby Wright III, LB (Round 7, No. 250 overall)
Skinny: Wright had injury issues last season and played too heavy. In 2014, Wright had one of the most productive seasons you'll ever see from a college linebacker. With his instincts and nose for the ball, he'll be a contributor as long as he stays healthy.
Worst pick:Cody Kessler, QB (Round 3, No. 93 overall)
Skinny: I'm fine with everyone having their own evaluations on quarterbacks, but I simply think the Browns pulled the trigger on Kessler a round or two too soon. Kessler doesn't have memorable size, mobility or arm talent. He has the look of a good, future backup in the league. I actually liked Kessler better than most, but obviously not quite as much as Cleveland.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Best pick:Travis Feeney, LB (Round 6, No. 220 overall)
Skinny: I liked this selection because of Feeney's athleticism and production. It's always nice to find a productive player who will step right onto the field as a special-teams contributor in Round 6.
Worst pick:Sean Davis, S/CB (Round 2, No. 58 overall)
Skinny: The Steelers don't really have a "worst pick", but Davis might have gone a little early. As a cornerback, I would have had a big problem with taking him in the second round, but he'll play safety in Pittsburgh. The Steelers have a shot at getting more game out of Davis at that position. While I think Round 2 was too early for him to be picked, much of my draft analysis was based on his cornerback play from 2015.