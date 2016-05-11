Best and worst 2016 NFL Draft picks: AFC North

Worst pick:Chris Moore, WR (Round 4, No. 107 overall)

Skinny: The fourth round seemed a little early for Moore, but I'm certain the Ravens coveted the ability to picks up yards in chunks that he displayed during his career at Cincinnati (19.3 yards per catch). While I didn't see tape that made think he could ever be anything more than a rotational backup, I expected him to go in the fifth or sixth rounds. The value of this pick could increase if Breshad Perriman doesn't get on track for the Ravens.