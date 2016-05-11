Best and worst 2016 NFL Draft picks: AFC North

Published: May 11, 2016 at 04:23 AM
Headshot_Author_Lance_Zierlein_1400x1000
Lance Zierlein

NFL Media Draft Analyst

This week, College Football 24/7 takes a look at the best and worst picks in the 2016 NFL Draft for every team, continuing today with the AFC North and NFC North teams:

Baltimore Ravens

Best pick:Ronnie Stanley, OT (Round 1, No. 6 overall)
Skinny: In a draft full of middle-round picks that were great selections for the Ravens (at least on paper), I have to go with the pass-protecting left tackle here. Stanley isn't considered the strongest or toughest guy out there, but he has terrific feet and protection ability. He should be the long-time left tackle for the Ravens, who make a habit of finding long-term fits at that spot.

Worst pick:Chris Moore, WR (Round 4, No. 107 overall)
Skinny: The fourth round seemed a little early for Moore, but I'm certain the Ravens coveted the ability to picks up yards in chunks that he displayed during his career at Cincinnati (19.3 yards per catch). While I didn't see tape that made think he could ever be anything more than a rotational backup, I expected him to go in the fifth or sixth rounds. The value of this pick could increase if Breshad Perriman doesn't get on track for the Ravens.

Cincinnati Bengals

Best pick:Tyler Boyd, WR (Round 2, No. 55 overall)
Skinny: I could have gone with Andrew Billings or Christian Westerman in this spot, but Boyd provides a talented possession receiver to pair opposite A.J. Green. Boyd has some catch-and-run ability and jet-sweep potential that could add another wrinkle to the Bengals' offensive attack.

Worst pick:Nick Vigil, LB (Round 3, No. 87 overall)
Skinny: Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and I just didn't see Vigil as a top-90 player in this draft. While I do understand the need at the position, the Bengals had him graded out much higher than I did. Time will tell who was right.

Cleveland Browns

Best pick:Scooby Wright III, LB (Round 7, No. 250 overall)
Skinny: Wright had injury issues last season and played too heavy. In 2014, Wright had one of the most productive seasons you'll ever see from a college linebacker. With his instincts and nose for the ball, he'll be a contributor as long as he stays healthy.

Worst pick:Cody Kessler, QB (Round 3, No. 93 overall)
Skinny: I'm fine with everyone having their own evaluations on quarterbacks, but I simply think the Browns pulled the trigger on Kessler a round or two too soon. Kessler doesn't have memorable size, mobility or arm talent. He has the look of a good, future backup in the league. I actually liked Kessler better than most, but obviously not quite as much as Cleveland.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Best pick:Travis Feeney, LB (Round 6, No. 220 overall)
Skinny: I liked this selection because of Feeney's athleticism and production. It's always nice to find a productive player who will step right onto the field as a special-teams contributor in Round 6.

Worst pick:Sean Davis, S/CB (Round 2, No. 58 overall)
Skinny: The Steelers don't really have a "worst pick", but Davis might have gone a little early. As a cornerback, I would have had a big problem with taking him in the second round, but he'll play safety in Pittsburgh. The Steelers have a shot at getting more game out of Davis at that position. While I think Round 2 was too early for him to be picked, much of my draft analysis was based on his cornerback play from 2015.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
news

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
news

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW