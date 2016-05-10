 Skip to main content
Advertising

Best and worst 2016 NFL Draft picks: AFC East

Published: May 10, 2016 at 04:05 AM
Lance_Zierlein_1400x1000
Lance Zierlein

Draft Analyst

This week, College Football 24/7 takes a look at the best and worst picks in the 2016 NFL Draft for every team, beginning today with the AFC East and NFC East teams:

Buffalo Bills

Best pick:Reggie Ragland, LB (Round 2, No. 41 overall)
Skinny: Card-carrying tough guy who goes from Nick Saban to Rex Ryan. Come on, now. How is that not perfect?

Worst pick:Kevon Seymour, CB (Round 6, No. 218 overall)
Skinny: I respect the Bills' hustle in drafting on traits with this pick. Seymour has decent size and ran really well at the NFL Scouting Combine. My issue with the pick is that Seymour lost playing time due to injury and performance in his final season. He does not have much of a history of making plays on the ball.

Miami Dolphins

Best pick:Laremy Tunsil, OT (Round 1, No. 13 overall)
Skinny: I had Tunsil as my top player in the 2016 draft, so, obviously, he is the choice here. There is a chance that Tunsil's draft-day fall could lead to a gigantic chip on his shoulder that drives him to great things in the NFL.

Worst pick:Xavien Howard, CB (Round 2, No. 38 overall)
Skinny: Most league insiders loved Howard's size, speed and aggressiveness, but just about all of them will acknowledge his issues with pass interference and being way too grabby. If Howard improves on his technique, then he has a chance to be a good starter, but this is a very early selection for a player who has to learn to fundamentally change the way he approaches the game from his position.

New England Patriots

Best pick:Kamu Grugier-Hill, LB (Round 6, No. 208 overall)
Skinny: At times, you would almost believe that Bill Belichick says "watch this" before he turns in his draft picks as he keeps everyone guessing (and at times scratching their heads). Grugier-Hill is the embodiment of what teams should look for in the latter stages of Day 3 (Rounds 4-7) of the draft -- traits and upside. He is an explosive, rangy linebacker in a big safety's body, but that is where the league is headed and Grugier-Hill is a name to follow in camp this season.

Worst pick:Vincent Valentine, NT, Nebraska (Round 3, No. 96 overall)
Skinny: Valentine is talented, but he had a very disappointing season in 2015 and part of that stems from a concern about his conditioning. The Patriots have had their fair share of misses in the middle rounds and if Valentine lacks the necessary football character, Belichick will be willing to cut the cord early. I think Valentine probably might have been there for New England as late as Round 5.

New York Jets

Best pick:Darron Lee, LB (Round 1, No. 20 overall)
Skinny: The Jets were ecstatic to see Lee fall to them, as he can be a chase linebacker in base packages and a talented cover/blitz linebacker in their sub-packages.

Worst pick:Christian Hackenberg, QB (Round 2, No. 51 overall)
Skinny: The size and tools are there, but the tape simply doesn't support a pick in the second round. I know the Jets are drafting with an eye toward projecting him with more coaching, but there will be early expectations for Hackenberg to be developed into a quality starter and it's hard to envision him meeting those expectations based on his last two seasons at Penn State.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 