Best and worst 2016 NFL Draft picks: AFC East

Best pick:Kamu Grugier-Hill, LB (Round 6, No. 208 overall)

Skinny: At times, you would almost believe that Bill Belichick says "watch this" before he turns in his draft picks as he keeps everyone guessing (and at times scratching their heads). Grugier-Hill is the embodiment of what teams should look for in the latter stages of Day 3 (Rounds 4-7) of the draft -- traits and upside. He is an explosive, rangy linebacker in a big safety's body, but that is where the league is headed and Grugier-Hill is a name to follow in camp this season.