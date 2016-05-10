Best and worst 2016 NFL Draft picks: AFC East

This week, College Football 24/7 takes a look at the best and worst picks in the 2016 NFL Draft for every team, beginning today with the AFC East and NFC East teams:
Buffalo Bills
Best pick:Reggie Ragland, LB (Round 2, No. 41 overall)
Skinny: Card-carrying tough guy who goes from Nick Saban to Rex Ryan. Come on, now. How is that not perfect?
Worst pick:Kevon Seymour, CB (Round 6, No. 218 overall)
Skinny: I respect the Bills' hustle in drafting on traits with this pick. Seymour has decent size and ran really well at the NFL Scouting Combine. My issue with the pick is that Seymour lost playing time due to injury and performance in his final season. He does not have much of a history of making plays on the ball.
Miami Dolphins
Best pick:Laremy Tunsil, OT (Round 1, No. 13 overall)
Skinny: I had Tunsil as my top player in the 2016 draft, so, obviously, he is the choice here. There is a chance that Tunsil's draft-day fall could lead to a gigantic chip on his shoulder that drives him to great things in the NFL.
Worst pick:Xavien Howard, CB (Round 2, No. 38 overall)
Skinny: Most league insiders loved Howard's size, speed and aggressiveness, but just about all of them will acknowledge his issues with pass interference and being way too grabby. If Howard improves on his technique, then he has a chance to be a good starter, but this is a very early selection for a player who has to learn to fundamentally change the way he approaches the game from his position.
New England Patriots
Best pick:Kamu Grugier-Hill, LB (Round 6, No. 208 overall)
Skinny: At times, you would almost believe that Bill Belichick says "watch this" before he turns in his draft picks as he keeps everyone guessing (and at times scratching their heads). Grugier-Hill is the embodiment of what teams should look for in the latter stages of Day 3 (Rounds 4-7) of the draft -- traits and upside. He is an explosive, rangy linebacker in a big safety's body, but that is where the league is headed and Grugier-Hill is a name to follow in camp this season.
Worst pick:Vincent Valentine, NT, Nebraska (Round 3, No. 96 overall)
Skinny: Valentine is talented, but he had a very disappointing season in 2015 and part of that stems from a concern about his conditioning. The Patriots have had their fair share of misses in the middle rounds and if Valentine lacks the necessary football character, Belichick will be willing to cut the cord early. I think Valentine probably might have been there for New England as late as Round 5.
New York Jets
Best pick:Darron Lee, LB (Round 1, No. 20 overall)
Skinny: The Jets were ecstatic to see Lee fall to them, as he can be a chase linebacker in base packages and a talented cover/blitz linebacker in their sub-packages.
Worst pick:Christian Hackenberg, QB (Round 2, No. 51 overall)
Skinny: The size and tools are there, but the tape simply doesn't support a pick in the second round. I know the Jets are drafting with an eye toward projecting him with more coaching, but there will be early expectations for Hackenberg to be developed into a quality starter and it's hard to envision him meeting those expectations based on his last two seasons at Penn State.