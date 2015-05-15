Best and worst 2015 draft picks for NFC West teams

Best: RB David Johnson, Round 3 (No. 86 overall)

Andre Ellington had about 250 touches last year -- a lot for someone his size -- and the Cardinals needed to add a back to trim his workload. Johnson will fill that role nicely and, like Ellington, he is excellent out of the backfield as a receiver. Johnson was outstanding at the Senior Bowl, and after Todd Gurley and Melvin Gordon, he belonged in the conversation as part of the next tier of RBs in the draft.

Worst: DT Rodney Gunter, Round 4 (No. 116 overall)

The Cardinals not only picked a sleeper in the top half of the draft, they traded up to do so. Gunter is said to have freakish athletic skills and the versatility to play inside or outside, traits the Cardinals are obviously believers in. Gunter also assigned himself J.J. Watt-like potential, so he has at least as much confidence in himself as Arizona does. Coming from small-school competition, it won't be a shock if he doesn't pan out.