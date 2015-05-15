Best and worst 2015 draft picks for NFC West teams

The gems of a draft class aren't always first-round picks, and the picks that disappoint aren't always the third-day fliers. College Football 24/7 takes a look at the best and worst picks of each team in the NFL with respect to value and fit rather than overall talent, here focusing on the NFC West.
Arizona Cardinals
Best: RB David Johnson, Round 3 (No. 86 overall)
Andre Ellington had about 250 touches last year -- a lot for someone his size -- and the Cardinals needed to add a back to trim his workload. Johnson will fill that role nicely and, like Ellington, he is excellent out of the backfield as a receiver. Johnson was outstanding at the Senior Bowl, and after Todd Gurley and Melvin Gordon, he belonged in the conversation as part of the next tier of RBs in the draft.
Worst: DT Rodney Gunter, Round 4 (No. 116 overall)
The Cardinals not only picked a sleeper in the top half of the draft, they traded up to do so. Gunter is said to have freakish athletic skills and the versatility to play inside or outside, traits the Cardinals are obviously believers in. Gunter also assigned himself J.J. Watt-like potential, so he has at least as much confidence in himself as Arizona does. Coming from small-school competition, it won't be a shock if he doesn't pan out.
San Francisco 49ers
Best: LB Eli Harold, Round 3 (No. 79 overall)
Harold has an explosive first step and could have been drafted much earlier. San Francisco has its share of pass rushers, so a big rookie impact can't be assumed, but Harold at worst provides depth and future promise in a crucial area.
Worst: DB Jaquiski Tartt, Round 2 (No. 46 overall)
Tartt represented a second-round talent and 49ers GM Trent Baalke indicated it was a value pick (best player available), but where is the fit here? Cornerback was the greater need in the secondary, and the inside linebacker position could have been addressed with Denzel Perryman. Once Perryman was picked two spots later, the options to replace retirees Patrick Willis or Chris Borland went downhill quickly.
Seattle Seahawks
Best: WR Tyler Lockett, Round 3 (No. 69 overall)
Lockett will be an excellent fit in the Seahawks' offense with his ability to get open quickly on shorter routes and move the chains on third downs. He'll likely settle into a slot receiver role because of his lack of size, but should flourish there. Also an impressive return specialist, Lockett should make a rookie impact in that role, too.
Worst: DE Frank Clark, Round 2 (No. 63 overall)
Even without the character issues that were of significant concern to NFL clubs entering the draft, it can be argued that picking Clark in the second round was a reach simply on talent alone. He's a strong, effective defender against the run, but it's highly questionable whether he'll deliver in the NFL as a pass rusher. Projected as a third- or fourth-rounder, Clark arrives in Seattle with higher expectations as the club's first choice in the draft.
St. Louis Rams
Best: RB Todd Gurley, Round 1 (No. 10 overall)
The Rams made a bold move in grabbing Gurley this early, but his dynamic talent makes him too good to pass on. As long as his rehabilitated knee stays healthy, Gurley's power will keep new quarterback Nick Foles out of third-and-longs all season. For the pick to be a real home run, Gurley will need to show he can be an effective back into his second contract. Think Jeff Fisher's new Eddie George.
Worst: OT Jamon Brown, Round 3 (No. 72 overall)
Expect a move from tackle to guard at the pro level for Brown, where his massive size (325 pounds) can be put to better use. Second-rounder Rob Havenstein figures to compete immediately at right tackle, making Brown's role inside all the more certain. His value was expected to be outside the top 100, so the Rams likely see more in Brown than other clubs. The scouting report on Brown calls his stamina into question.