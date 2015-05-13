Best and worst 2015 draft picks for AFC North teams

Best: CB Josh Shaw, Round 4 (No. 120 overall)

Competing in this division means defending Joe Flacco and Ben Roethlisberger, and you can't have enough quality cornerbacks for that task. Shaw showed well at the Senior Bowl, despite concerns about his speed. Shaw has the skill set to convert to safety if he struggles as a corner, and should be of help on special teams, as well.

Worst: OL Jake Fisher, Round 2 (No. 53 overall)

This would have made a lot more sense if the Bengals had gone in a different direction in the first round, where they took OT Cedric Ogbuehi. Indeed, this "worst pick" has less to do with Fisher and more to do with the Bengals' logic in making it. You spend the first two picks of the draft on the same position when you're trying to fix a disaster, and while Andre Smith and Andrew Whitworth don't make up the best tackle tandem in the league, they're not the worst either. This is a playoff-caliber team that conceivably could get no immediate help from either of its top two picks. That's forward thinking -- but maybe too far forward.