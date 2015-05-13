Best and worst 2015 draft picks for AFC East teams

Best: DL Malcolm Brown, Round 1 (No. 32 overall)

The value the Patriots got with Brown at the end of the first round is hard to deny. Nobody would have blinked if the former Texas star had gone in the middle of the round. Brown could wreak havoc in AFC East backfields as a rookie, and is also an insurance policy in case New England's first pick from 2014, defensive lineman Dominique Easley, doesn't pan out. A year or two from now, we could all be wondering how Brown fell to No. 32.

Worst: DB Jordan Richards, Round 2 (No. 64 overall)

The Patriots followed their best pick with, from a value standpoint, their worst. Safeties who play the run better than the pass, as Richards does, just aren't that hard to find. If New England wanted an upgrade for this role, it could have waited a couple of rounds for someone else, if not Richards himself. The scouting report on Richards suggests he was a third-day pick, so this is one Bill Belichick will look like a genius on if he proves worthy of the selection.