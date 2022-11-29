Around the NFL

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd on Patrick Mahomes-Joe Burrow matchup: 'I look at it like Manning and Brady'

Published: Nov 29, 2022 at 10:13 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

In January, Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes authored two electrifying performances as the Cincinnati Bengals bested the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17 and again in the AFC Championship Game.

Ahead of their Week 13 bout on Sunday, Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd sees shades of the Peyton Manning-Tom Brady rivalry that dominated the early 2000s.

"It's going back to that quarterback fight. I look at it like Manning and Brady," Boyd said Monday, via the team's official website. "You can't stop them. It comes down to whoever excels and takes advantage of their opportunities in drives and scores points. These are the types of games that we have to take care of the football and not turn it over."

Since Manning retired, many combinations have been dubbed the next Manning-Brady (most involving Mahomes). However, we're still far from an annual rivalry reaching those lofty heights.

Burrow's Bengals are 2-0 against Mahomes' Chiefs in the infancy stage of their head-to-head competition.

Boyd smirked when asked which one was Brady and which might be Manning in this comparison.

"It's Burrow and Mahomes. I wouldn't compare them," Boyd said. "Those are two guys with records for fastest two quarterbacks to reach 10,000 yards. It's hard to stop Burrow and hard to stop Mahomes. At the end of the day, Burrow is two up. Whichever one you want to pick, whoever got the most wins, there you go."

Regardless of the comparisons, Sunday's game promises to be a heavyweight bout between two AFC postseason contenders.

The Chiefs are on a five-game winning streak, with Mahomes leading the NFL with 29 touchdown passes and 3,585 passing yards despite a retooled receiver corps. Meanwhile, the Bengals have won five of their past six games, with Burrow sitting tied for second with 23 TDs and third in passing yards (3,160) despite playing the past four games without Ja'Marr Chase, who is expected to return this weekend.

It's a pivotal matchup for AFC playoff positioning. Not only are the 9-2 Chiefs attempting to avenge a playoff defeat to Cincy, but they're also looking to gain ground on the No. 1 seed. The Bengals moved to 7-4, in a tie with Baltimore in the AFC North, and sit just one game up for a wild-card spot.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson out indefinitely after suffering lacerated kidney

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered a lacerated kidney in Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers and is out indefinitely, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett: 'Nobody's as frustrated as I am' after losing seven of last eight games

The Denver Broncos lost seven of their past eight games, and rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett said he's the most frustrated of all.

news

Colts' Matt Ryan frustrated after loss to Steelers: 'It's one thing one week, it's another thing another week'

Following a close loss to the Steelers on Monday night, QB Matt Ryan aired out his frustrations of an offense that totaled just 71 yards in the first half.

news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett earns first fourth-quarter comeback win of career: 'No one had any doubts'

The Pittsburgh Steelers saw a halftime lead quickly wiped away for the second consecutive week. This time, Kenny Pickett turned things back around, marching the Steelers on a game-winning drive in Indianapolis to beat the Colts, 24-17.

news

Colts HC Jeff Saturday on decision not to call timeout after Matt Ryan scramble: 'I just didn't think time was of the essence at that moment'

In a flummoxing sequence on a hopeful game-tying drive, interim head coach Jeff Saturday did not call a timeout following a Matt Ryan 14-yard scramble, letting 25 seconds drift away right along with the Colts' hopes during a 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on "Monday Night Football."

news

2022 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Steelers' win over Colts on Monday

Following a Benny Snell go-ahead score for the Steelers late in the game, the Colts embarked on a hopeful 93-yard game-tying drive, but Pittsburgh's defense held for a 24-17 victory.

news

Steelers RB Najee Harris exits Monday night win with abdomen injury

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris left Monday night's win over the Indianapolis Colts due to an abdominal injury.

news

Week 12 Monday night inactives: Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts

The official inactives for the Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh says he addressed vulgar tweet with Lamar Jackson

A day after Lamar Jackson deleted a vulgar and offensive tweet directed at a critic, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters he met with his quarterback to discuss the "out of character" remarks.

news

Chiefs signing veteran RB Melvin Gordon, WR Bryan Edwards to practice squad

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign running back Melvin Gordon to the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE