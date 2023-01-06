Around the NFL

Bengals WR Tee Higgins relieved to hear of Damar Hamlin's improving condition: 'He's doing good, so I'm in a good place now'

Published: Jan 05, 2023 at 08:17 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who collided with Bills safety Damar Hamlin during Monday's game immediately prior to Hamlin suffering a cardiac arrest, said Thursday the support he's received from the Hamlin family and the improvement in Hamlin's status has helped him process the harrowing events from being involved in the play.

"Everybody's been making me feel whole again," Higgins said in his first public comments since the incident. "I talked to his mom. Everything's OK, he's doing good, so I'm in a good place right now."

On Thursday, doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center announced Hamlin has had "substantial improvement to his condition over the past 24 hours."

Higgins has received support from Hamlin's family, which made a point to publicly push back against negative sentiments directed toward Higgins in the hours and days following the game.

"Just telling me that she's thinking of me, praying for me and things like that," Higgins said of his conversation with Hamlin's mother, Nina. "She's telling me that he's OK. Just all the good, positive stuff."

With a little over six minutes remaining in the first quarter of Monday's Bills-Bengals game, Higgins caught a pass over the middle from Joe Burrow and raced upfield, running into Hamlin, who tackled him after a gain of 13 yards. Hamlin then collapsed to the ground, sending medical personnel rushing to his aid.

As the seriousness of Hamlin's condition became apparent, Higgins was forced to grapple with what had happened.

"You know at first, me being a football player, I think that he just flopped, one of our guys bumped him," Higgins said. "I looked, seen him fall. I looked again, I seen what happened, so I just turned my head, tried not to think about it. I knew it was something crazy, something tragic. Man, it was hard. Obviously, wasn't in a good place to play for the rest of that game, so I'm kinda glad that we chose not to play."

Higgins said the days since Monday night have "been hard," but he intends to play against the Ravens on Sunday.

"At the end of the day I'm here to do a job, and my teammates need me, and I need my teammates as well," Higgins said. "So I didn't want to let my teammates down. I know it's something big, but at the end of the day, I know I've got a job to do."

Many teammates, as well as fellow players around the league, have rallied around Higgins after the frightening events from Monday night. Bills quarterback Josh Allen made a point at the end of Thursday's news conference to offer support to Higgins, calling out the criticism that has been levied at the third-year receiver.

"I haven't reached out to Tee. I hope that he got some relief today," Allen said. "I saw some stuff on Twitter. People should not be attacking him whatsoever and I'm glad that Damar's family came out and said that and hopefully he found some relief today. Because again, that's a football play and I hope that he doesn't hold that upon himself, because I mean there's nothing else he could've done in that situation, so I just wanted to say that, too."

Said Burrow on Wednesday of his wide receiver: "He's doing well. He's pretty shaken up just like all of us. Like I've said, never seen anything like that. And unfortunate as it is, that's part of the game. Something that you hope never happens, but as we saw on Monday night can and will happen."

Within Thursday's announcement was a revelation that when Hamlin awoke, the first thing he asked was, "Did we win?" Doctors told Hamlin, "Yes, Damar. You won. You won the game of life."

"Actually, I had a smile on my face when I heard that, because that's probably something I would've asked as well," Higgins said. "'Who won the game?' But that's how you know that he was locked in and ready to ball out. But that's good, knowing that.

"He definitely won the game of life with that, because, man, that was crazy."

Related Content

news

Bills speak publicly for first time since Damar Hamlin hospitalization, share relief at teammate's improved condition

Bills head coach Sean McDermott, quarterback Josh Allen, cornerback Dane Jackson and center Mitch Morse spoke publicly for the first time on Thursday since safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game. The four described a sense of relief and optimism upon hearing of Hamlin's improved condition.

news

Week 18 injury report for 2022 NFL season

Full injury reports for Saturday's doubleheader featuring the Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, and Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."

news

Patriots' Bill Belichick recalls Reggie Brown injury in discussing Hamlin: 'Life's bigger than this game'

The Patriots' Bill Belichick shared his thoughts Thursday on Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who has shown "substantial improvement", per UC Medical Center doctors, after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Bengals.

news

Doctors say Bills S Damar Hamlin's 'substantial improvement' marks 'a really good turning point in his ongoing care'

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Bengals, is beginning to awaken and has had "substantial improvement in his condition over the past 24 hours," two UC Health physicians involved in his care said Thursday during a conference call.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Jan. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Football community reacts to news of Bills safety Damar Hamlin's 'remarkable improvement'

The football community continues to show an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after the team's latest announcement Thursday morning that Hamlin "has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours."

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers hoping to add another Lambeau memory vs. Lions with future 'undecided'

With Aaron Rodgers' future beyond the 2022 season "undecided" and the Green Bay Packers' postseason hopes on the line Sunday night, the quarterback hopes to add one more memory at Lambeau Field.

news

Bills announce safety Damar Hamlin has shown 'remarkable improvement,' 'appears to be neurologically intact'

The Buffalo Bills announced Thursday morning that safety Damar Hamlin "has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours" and "appears to be neurologically intact," per the doctors caring for Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

news

Davante Adams wants to 'continue' with Raiders, would like to be kept abreast of future QB situation

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, Adams, who was traded from the Packers to Carr's Raiders last offseason, said Wednesday that the QB's potential departure would not bring about his.

news

Niners WR Deebo Samuel (ankle) won't play Sunday unless he's '100% ready to go'

A Week 18 return against the Arizona Cardinals might be in the making on Sunday, but San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel will let his ankle make the decision.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE