Bengals work out Ohio State QB Cardale Jones

The Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback situation figures to be the envy of the many NFL teams that are less fortunate at the position. They already have a top starter in Andy Dalton and a quality backup in AJ McCarron.
Cincinnati recently worked out Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, according to NFL Media's Rand Getlin.
Perhaps the team is doing its due diligence in case a trade for McCarron materializes. McCarron acquitted himself quite nicely when he stepped in for the injured Dalton last season. Head coach Marvin Lewis has said the Bengals will decline if a team makes an offer for the McCarron, but owner Mike Brown didn't completely shut the door on such a deal last month.
Jones would make sense for many teams as a developmental backup, but he might not come very cheap, even though he lost his starting job last season. NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes Jones could come off the board as early as Round 2.
A rookie quarterback would be classified as a luxury, rather than a need, for the Bengals. Then again, they have their weak spots, but the Bengals don't have many glaring holes to fill. If the Bengals fall in love with Jones, or another QB prospect, maybe they'll grow more comfortable with the idea of dealing McCarron.
Or maybe they'll decide to spend a pick on a QB even if McCarron remains a Bengal.
With a roster as strong as Cincinnati's, the club can afford to tinker with the idea.