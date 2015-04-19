Bengals show interest in Azusa Pacific running back at pro day

Fifteen NFL teams showed up for Azusa Pacific's pro day March 9, including the running backs coaches from the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Cincinnati Bengals. Six players worked out outdoors on FieldTurf, including running back Terrell Watson-Martin.
Watson-Martin (6-foot 5/8, 236 pounds) had a good workout and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.58 and 4.51 seconds. He had a 35 1/2-inch vertical and 10-3 broad jump. He ran the short shuttle in 4.49 seconds and the 3-cone drill in 7.48. And he had 22 strength lifts.