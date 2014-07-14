Bengals rookie Jeremy Hill shows love of LSU with back tattoo

Hill led LSU in rushing in each of the past two seasons. Last fall, he ran for 1,401 yards and 16 TDs, finishing second in the league in each category. It's tough enough finding a capable replacement for a guy who rushed for 1,400 yards, but given LSU's circumstances, it's vital this season. The Tigers also lost their two best wide receivers, their starting quarterback and their best interior lineman, so finding a feature back is going to be important.