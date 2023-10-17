Bengals OC Brian Callahan: Offense needs more production from 'guys not named Ja'Marr Chase'

On Monday, offensive coordinator Brian Callahan took issue with the performance.

"There needs to be more production on offense, in general, for guys not named Ja'Marr Chase." Callahan said, via Mike Petraglia of CLSN Media. "End of the day, we're not scoring enough. We're not producing enough."

Yet again, the run game was stymied Sunday, generating 3.1 yards per carry, and Burrow missed a host of throws. While the calf injury doesn't seem to be curtailing the QB, his play has been uncharacteristically craggy.

In his return after missing Week 5 with a rib injury, ﻿Tee Higgins﻿ caught just two passes for 20 yards on four targets.

Despite the early-season struggles for Cincy's offense, the Bengals sit at 3-3 in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt. If Burrow and others can get back up to speed following the bye, things will look much brighter in Cincinnati in the coming months.