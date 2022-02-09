Around the NFL

Bengals OC Brian Callahan 'expecting a big game' from oft-maligned offensive line vs. Rams

Published: Feb 09, 2022 at 09:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Frank Pollack has heard enough about the purported mismatch of Super Bowl LVI -- the Cincinnati Bengals' pass protection against the Los Angeles Rams' pass rush -- and the Bengals offensive line coach isn't buying it. Cincinnati quarterback ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ was sacked an NFL-high 51 times in the regular season, and Pollack's maligned line is now preparing to face two elite quarterback hunters -- one inside, one outside -- in Aaron Donald and Von Miller.

"I don't pay attention to all the outside noise if you will," Pollack said. "The narrative is the narrative, I could care less. This is the ultimate team game. You need all aspects pulling in the same direction to have success. We're one of those facets, we're gonna keep grinding and let the chips fall where they may. I don't get caught up in all that stuff. That's a nice story for you guys and the fans to worry about. Not for us."

Pollack invoked basketball coaching great John Wooden, who won 10 NCAA titles at UCLA, in praising his line for its ability to play well in clutch moments. Pollack cited Wooden's "pyramid of success," which is topped by competitive greatness, and said his unit delivers that when it's needed most. That's a hard sell for Bengals fans who witnessed nine sacks of Burrow, an NFL playoff-tying record, in the Divisional Round against the Tennessee Titans. Pollack sees a silver lining even in that game, however.

"At the end of the Tennessee game, in the final drive the pass protection was flawless," he added. "In overtime in Kansas City, it was real exciting to see our guys take over the trenches and run the ball. And let ﻿Joe Mixon﻿ carry the rock downhill and get close for the field goal. That was exciting."

The Rams' sack rate of 7.4% ranked fifth in the NFL in the regular season, according to Next Gen Stats. Donald led the team with 12.5 sacks, and Miller added five after being acquired in a trade from the Denver Broncos. Along with Donald and Miller, Leonard Floyd notched 9.5 sacks of his own as the team totaled 50 on the year. But Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan echoed Pollack's confidence.

"I've got a ton of confidence in our guys up front," Callahan said. "They're battle-tested. They've played in tough games. They've managed. They've made mistakes. They've given up sacks. They just keep coming back and fighting. That's all you can ask for at this point in the year is for those guys to keep playing as hard as they possibly can for as long as it takes to win. That's kind of been their mantra all year long and they've done a great job of doing that. We might not have a line full of Pro Bowlers but we've got guys that play really hard and they play well together, and we're expecting a big game from them."

Burrow will need it.

And Pollack will surely have plenty to say if the narrative doesn't hold.

Related Content

news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Feb. 9

The Panthers announced Wednesday that they have reached a deal to bring former assistant Steve Wilks back into the fold as defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Saints' Cam Jordan not convinced Sean Payton's done with coaching: 'He plays chess, not checkers'

Sean Payton's decision to step away -- and not retire -- from the NFL after 15 seasons with the Saints has left the door open on a potential return. Saints DE Cam Jordan discussed his former coach's future during an appearance on GMFB on Wednesday.
news

Saints adding Alabama OL coach, former Jaguars coach Doug Marrone to offensive staff

Tasked to take the baton from Sean Payton and continue the Saints' prestige, new coach Dennis Allen is turning to an old colleague who helped build the foundation in New Orleans. The Saints are hiring Alabama offensive line coach Doug Marrone for a key role on their offensive staff, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Texans HC Lovie Smith: Davis Mills 'played about as well as any of the rookie quarterbacks did last year'

If there was hope for the future to be found anywhere in the Texans' dismal season, it was Davis Mills. New coach Lovie Smith saw plenty of Mills as the club's defensive coordinator last year, and is keenly aware of the rookie's promise.
news

Mike McDaniel looks to 'get all of that greatness out of' Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿'s greatness was plain enough to see at the college level, but two years into his NFL career, the Dolphins QB hasn't shined the same way. If pro greatness is in Tagovailoa somewhere, new coach Mike McDaniel believes he's the man to bring it out.
news

Rob Gronkowski likes the idea of playing with Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Rob Gronkowski identified one quarterback he'd like to play for next should he return for his 12th season in the NFL.
news

Rams WR Robert Woods (ACL) believes he should be cleared to return by minicamp

Los Angeles wide receiver Robert Woods expressed optimism regarding his return as he said he believes he'll be cleared in time for minicamps, but wants to be cautious as he likes to push himself during workouts. 
news

Aaron Jones on Aaron Rodgers' future with Packers: 'I believe in my heart he'll be back'

For the other Aaron in Titletown, running back Aaron Jones, inside news has been impossible to come by as it relates to Aaron Rodgers, but he believes the quarterback will be back in green and gold in 2022.
news

Larry Fitzgerald on Kyler Murray's social media cleanse: 'I just hope everything works out the way both sides want it to work out'

Larry Fitzgerald's not retired and he hasn't talked ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ lately, but he's hoping for the best for Murray and the Arizona Cardinals following the QB's social media scrub.
news

New Saints head coach Dennis Allen not out to shake things up in New Orleans, but hopes to 'create my own legacy'

New New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen wants to "create my own legacy," but also maintain what's been working for the Saints as his tenure begins. 
news

Washington DB Deshazor Everett charged with involuntary manslaughter 

Washington Commanders defensive back ﻿Deshazor Everett﻿ has been charged with involuntary manslaughter following an investigation into a fatal single-car crash on Dec. 23, 2021, the Loudoun County (Va.) Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday in a release. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW