Bengals' Lewis on hand to check out Kentucky's prospects

Representatives from 31 NFL teams -- including Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis, and the directors of college scouting for the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets -- were present for Kentucky's pro day on Friday.
The workout was held indoors and run on FieldTurf. A total of 16 players worked out, including 12 from the 2015 Kentucky team and four from past classes.
Safety A.J. Stamps -- 5-foot-11 1/8, 200 pounds -- ran the 40-yard dash in 4.63 and 4.65 seconds, and had a 32 1/2-inch vertical jump. He stood on the rest of his numbers from the combine.
Linebacker Josh Forrest -- 6-3, 245 -- ran the 40 in 4.78 and 4.85 seconds. He had a 4.22-second 20-yard short shuttle time and 7.48-second three-cone drill time.
There were two other prospects who worked out who could be seventh-round draft selections or free-agent pickups following the draft.
Defensive end Farrington Huguenin -- 6-3 3/4, 271 -- ran the 40 in 4.82 and 4.87 seconds, had a 34-inch vertical and 10-foot-2 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.37 seconds and the three-cone in 7.29 seconds. Huguenin also performed 25 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.
Defensive tackle Cory Johnson -- 6-2 1/2, 298 -- only was able to run the 40 once due to a muscle pull, but was timed in 5.00 seconds. He was unable to do any of the shuttle runs, but did have a 27 1/2-inch vertical and 9-5 broad jump.
The consensus of opinion among the scouts -- who were treated to a barbecue lunch -- was that Kentucky was a great place to start the pro day season.