Bengals HC Zac Taylor on safety Vonn Bell's return: 'He's the ultimate standard-setter'

In three seasons with the Bengals, Bell generated five interceptions, 21 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles and 288 tackles. He was part of Lou Anarumo's stellar defense, which helped get Cincy to the Super Bowl in 2021.

The 29-year-old dealt with shoulder and quad injuries that kept him to just 13 games this past year, putting up his worst statistical season.

After last year's struggles in Carolina, Bell is ready to show he still has juice left in the tank.

"I still feel young, I'm ready to run around and make plays and help lead and contribute any way I can," Bell said. "I'm just happy for the opportunity."

With the Panthers eating $6 million in guaranteed money this year, Bell signed with the Bengals for the league minimum.

"Amazing, amazing," Bell said of returning to Cincy. "I'm at peace. Glad to be back. I feel warm. Glad to see a lot of familiar faces with the coaches. A lot of guys hit me up, and it's just great to be back for sure.

"I think the connection with the people here, especially with the coaching staff and the guys in the locker room (was important). That locker room is very special, just going to war with your brothers. You don't feel by yourself and that's the No. 1 thing. I'm glad to be back. It feels like home and ready to get to it."