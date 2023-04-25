Bengals exercise QB Joe Burrow's fifth-year option

Burrow has been a dreamscape in Cincinnati the past two seasons after fully recovering from a serious knee injury he sustained during his rookie year. The 26-year-old broke out in 2021, producing 4,611 passing yards, 34 touchdowns (14 interceptions) and leading the league in completion percentage (70.4) before guiding the Bengals to an appearance in Super Bowl LVI.

Coming off his first Pro Bowl season, where he posted a career-high 35 touchdowns and led Cincy to its second consecutive AFC title game, Burrow is now projected to make $29.5 million in 2024, per Over The Cap.

The next order of business in Cincinnati is retaining its star quarterback for the foreseeable future by way of a long-term contract. Jalen Hurts was the latest QB to cash in after signing a five-year, $255 million contract extension with the Eagles, a deal that set a league record in per-year averages.