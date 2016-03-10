Bengals coach works out Nembot at Colorado's pro day

Offensive tackle Stephane Nembot -- 6-foot-6 7/8, 312 pounds -- ran the 40-yard dash in 5.3 and 5.28 seconds. He had a 20-yard short shuttle time of 4.94 seconds and a three-cone drill time of 7.98 seconds. Nembot is a very powerful man and had a good workout. While Nembot excels at straight-ahead blocking, change-of-direction blocking is a skill he needs to work on as he moves to the next level. Nembot was worked out by the Bengals' Alexander.