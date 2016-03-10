Bengals coach works out Nembot at Colorado's pro day

Published: Mar 10, 2016 at 06:21 AM
Gil Brandt

NFL.com Senior Analyst

Representatives from 24 NFL teams -- including Cincinnati Bengals offensive line coach Paul Alexander -- were in attendance for Colorado's pro day on Wednesday.

Seven prospects worked out Colorado's brand-new, state-of-the-art indoor facility located next to the program's home stadium, Folsom Field. The new facilities at Colorado should really help the program in recruiting moving forward.

There were three Buffaloes at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Offensive tackle Stephane Nembot -- 6-foot-6 7/8, 312 pounds -- ran the 40-yard dash in 5.3 and 5.28 seconds. He had a 20-yard short shuttle time of 4.94 seconds and a three-cone drill time of 7.98 seconds. Nembot is a very powerful man and had a good workout. While Nembot excels at straight-ahead blocking, change-of-direction blocking is a skill he needs to work on as he moves to the next level. Nembot was worked out by the Bengals' Alexander.

Wide receiver Nelson Spruce -- 6-1 1/4, 203 -- ran the 40 in 4.65 and 4.56 seconds. He did the short shuttle in 4.28 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.18 seconds. Spruce had a great positional workout. He really knows how to run routes and catch balls. As the Pac-12's all-time leader in career receptions, Spruce is an accomplished receiver. A concern with Spruce, however, is speed.

Cornerback Ken Crawley -- 6-0 1/8, 186 -- did the short shuttle in 4.4 seconds and the three-cone drill in 6.84 seconds. He also performed seven reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Crawley was worked out by San Francisco 49ers scout Bob Morris, who is probably the best there is at working out defensive backs.

Another player who is a rookie free-agent possibility worked out at the pro day.

Fullback Christian Powell -- 5-11 1/4, 229 -- ran the 40 in 4.72 and 4.62 seconds. He had a 34 1/2-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-8 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.38 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.28 seconds. He also put the bar up 15 times on the bench press. He did a good job of catching the ball.

