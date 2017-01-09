Ben Roethlisberger 'should be good to go' vs. Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is downplaying the late-game injury that landed him in a walking boot after Sunday's wild-card round victory over the Miami Dolphins.
Roethlisberger is already out of his boot, telling the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ron Cook that it was merely for precaution and his right foot fine.
"(The MRI) showed I aggravated an old foot fracture but nothing severe," Roethisberger said Monday, via Cook. "I should be good to go."
Roethlisberger was on autopilot versus the Dolphins, letting twin playmakers Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Browndo the heavy lifting in a one-sided affair.
It sounds like he's ready and able to duplicate his Christmas Day heroics if the situation demands it against a more imposing Kansas City Chiefs squad.