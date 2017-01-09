Ben Roethlisberger hurts ankle in win over Dolphins

Get ready for another week of Ben Roethlisberger injury drama.

The Steelers quarterback arrived to his postgame news conference Sunday with a boot on his right foot following Pittsburgh's 30-12 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Wild Card Weekend. He said that he hurt his ankle on his second-to-last play of the win.

"We don't know anything yet, but well find out soon enough," Roethlisberger said about his prognosis. "You're always worried about being hurt, but I'll be out there next week."

After the game, Roethlisberger underwent tests on his ankle, which confirmed the injury is not serious, sources informed of the injury told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Monday.

While it's early to draw any conclusions, consider it a good sign that the Steelers even had him at the podium. Roethlisberger was also seen by reporters leaving the field quickly after the win, presumably to get the injury checked out.

It was bad luck for Roethlisberger to get hurt on a day he was barely touched by Miami's defense. The Dolphins had only two quarterback hits and a sack in the entire game, and Big Ben only attempted 18 passes, completing 13 for 197 yards and two touchdowns. That's how good this Pittsburgh offense can be; it can win a playoff laugher without Roethlisberger needing to do much.

Life surely won't be so easy next week in Kansas City, which is why the Steelers need Roethlisberger to be as healthy as possible for the game. Expect roughly 58 injury updates on his ankle before the Steelers suit up again.