Belichick: Players worrying about first-team, second-team reps 'a total waste of time and energy'

"Look, we've told all the players from back in May when we started -- which is the absolute truth -- not to spend a lot of time worrying about who else is out there with you," Belichick said, via Zack Cox of NESN. "Worry about what you're doing and try to get it right. I think that's the most important thing for each and every one of us, if we would focus on what our job is, how to do it well, how to do it better, how to improve on it. Again, that's all of us -- coaches, players, everybody. That's really what we're trying to do, and spending a lot of time worrying about who else is doing something else and who else is out there or not out there or whatever is honestly a total waste of time and energy. And it's not productive, so we don't really worry about it. I think it's a lot more important for the offensive linemen to play with the offensive linemen than it is for the quarterback to play with the offensive line. The same thing on defense. It's (more) important for the linebackers to play with the linebackers than it is for the linebackers to play with the secondary or whatever, and you just keep going. The punt team, those guys need to be ready to work with each other, but at the same time, if somebody else is in there for whatever reason, then the most important thing is for them to do their job properly and work with whoever it is next to them. That's something they can't control. If we start worrying about all the things we can't control, I'd say it's going to be a long year."