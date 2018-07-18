Behind the O Line: Training camp position battles to watch

This is another case of future starter versus veteran, but this one takes on an intriguing angle because one of the veterans has only been around for two seasons, and the other had a rather abysmal 2017 season. Vadal Alexander is the first veteran, and has spent much of his time in Oakland as a sixth lineman in a personnel group the Raiders used much more often than the typical NFL team. Otherwise, Alexander has backed up whoever Oakland chose at right tackle (or right guard), be it Marshall Newhouse, Menelik Watson or Gabe Jackson. This appeared to be the year in which Alexander might get a shot at a full-time starting gig -- until Oakland signed Breno Giacomini and selected Kolton Miller in the first round of the 2018 draft. Giacomini had a nightmarish season in Houston and at 32 years old isn't much of a source of hope, but with Alexander's four-game suspension hanging over his head, the door is more open for the former. Miller looks to be the future at right tackle and projects to eventually slide over to left tackle once Donald Penn hangs it up, but this situation is very unsettled at this point. It's an intriguing battle to watch, in case Alexander surprises some folks, Giacomini experiences a renaissance and/or Jon Gruden decides to ease Miller into the pro game.