Cohesive Bears line faces toughest task yet in Vikings

Two key reasons why Chicago does well against rushes of five or more: the blocking of backs, most notably Cunningham, and the aforementioned vision. On this attempt, Cunningham steps up to meet A gap blitzing linebacker Matt Milano, stopping him almost immediately and maintaining his block long enough for Trubisky to step up into the pocket and deliver a pass to Miller for a 19-yard gain. The most impressive part of this play, though, is the way Daniels keeps his head on a swivel. Daniels engages linebacker Lorenzo Alexander, who then drops into coverage, and once he realizes he's without a man to block, looks inside, doubles back and blocks Milano as Trubisky steps up to throw on the run.