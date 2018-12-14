Inside Derrick Henry's historic 238-yard night for Titans

Kline helps replacement right tackle Dennis Kelly with the 3 technique aligned over Kline's outside shoulder, taking three quick lateral steps to give a double team before chipping off him to middle linebacker Telvin Smith. The flow up front (and backside split from Corey Davis, who motioned over before cutting back after the snap) gives Jacksonville the proper zone-left read, but again, they overpursue. An unlikely hero in this instance, Stocker, ends up making the key block, squeezing defensive end Dawuane Smooth inside (where he appears he wants to go anyway), eliminating backside contain and allowing Henry a lot of space for a wide cutback. Down the sideline is Davis, who gets enough of defensive back Ronnie Harrison to prevent a tackle. Henry does the rest, again with a head of steam, outrunning the rest of the defense for a touchdown.