Derrick Henry ties NFL record with historic 99-yard TD

Derrick Henry pounded out one of the most incredible touchdown runs in NFL history on Thursday night.
The Tennessee Titans running back scored on a 99-yard touchdown carry during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars, dishing out three defender-shedding stiff-arms while trudging his way to what was arguably the most incredible touchdown of the season.
In the process, he joined Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett as the only players in NFL history with a 99-yard touchdown run, per NFL Research. He also has three 70-plus yard rushing touchdowns since 2017, the most in the league over that span. In one run, he surpassed his previous 2018 single-game high of 58 yards rushing.
As incredible as the touchdown run was it's the third 90-yard touchdown run in 10 days. Houston Texans running back scored on a 97-yarder against the Titans in Week 12 and Washington Redskins standout Adrian Peterson had a 90-yard TD run on Monday against the Eagles.
The touchdown gave the Titans a 13-2 lead midway through the second quarter and generated plenty of admirers among the former Heisman Trophy winner's peers on Twitter:
99 bra I see youâ Cj Anderson (@cjandersonb22) December 7, 2018
Eddie george lol https://t.co/Mg8VPv0DhCâ Jay Butler (@Butler_jay) December 7, 2018
Best run Iâve seen since @MoneyLynch against the Saints. https://t.co/H5oAFygS1Gâ The Bishop (@JoshHarris25) December 7, 2018
OMG!!!!â Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) December 7, 2018
99 yards ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ cmon bruh the biggest running back in the league just did that ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Anthony Dixon (@Boobie24Dixon) December 7, 2018
Wowwwwâ Joe Haden (@joehaden23) December 7, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½ that was embarrassingâ Sen'Derrick Marks (@senmarks) December 7, 2018
Ewwwwï¿½ï¿½@KingHenry_2 why you doing them boyz like dat ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ !!! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â OJ Howard 80 â¢ (@TheRealOjHoward) December 7, 2018
Stiff arm the whole team. This is beyond me. Stiff stiff stiffy!â Jourdan Lewis (@JourdanJD) December 7, 2018
D Henry!!!â Taylor Heinicke (@Taylor_Heinicke) December 7, 2018
I see you 22â Chris Johnson (@ChrisJohnson28) December 7, 2018
I think Henry just stiff armed me through the tv ...â Benny Cunningham (@BennyCunningham) December 7, 2018
Big boy Shiiiiiiiii!!!!!! ï¿½ï¿½ ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½@KingHenry_2â Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) December 7, 2018
Donât do em like that D Henry âï¸âï¸ï¿½ï¿½â Dante fowler (@dantefowler) December 7, 2018
Derrick Henry out here man handling people thatâs crazy!â Elijah Hood (@EliMHood) December 7, 2018
Derrick Henry's run vs. the original Beast Quake.@KingHenry_2 @MoneyLynch @Titans #JAXvsTEN #TNF pic.twitter.com/F9cMiBQIS1â NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) December 7, 2018
Derrick Henry may have tied Tony Dorsett's record for longest run in NFL history, but Dorsett still holds record for longest run with 10 men on the field. His 99-yarder on MNF in 1983 was without FB Ron Springs, who misunderstood the play call and ran off the field.â Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) December 7, 2018