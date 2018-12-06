Derrick Henry ties NFL record with historic 99-yard TD

Derrick Henry pounded out one of the most incredible touchdown runs in NFL history on Thursday night.

The Tennessee Titans running back scored on a 99-yard touchdown carry during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars, dishing out three defender-shedding stiff-arms while trudging his way to what was arguably the most incredible touchdown of the season.

In the process, he joined Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett as the only players in NFL history with a 99-yard touchdown run, per NFL Research. He also has three 70-plus yard rushing touchdowns since 2017, the most in the league over that span. In one run, he surpassed his previous 2018 single-game high of 58 yards rushing.

As incredible as the touchdown run was it's the third 90-yard touchdown run in 10 days. Houston Texans running back scored on a 97-yarder against the Titans in Week 12 and Washington Redskins standout Adrian Peterson had a 90-yard TD run on Monday against the Eagles.

The touchdown gave the Titans a 13-2 lead midway through the second quarter and generated plenty of admirers among the former Heisman Trophy winner's peers on Twitter:

99 bra I see you â Cj Anderson (@cjandersonb22) December 7, 2018

Eddie george lol https://t.co/Mg8VPv0DhC â Jay Butler (@Butler_jay) December 7, 2018

99 yards ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ cmon bruh the biggest running back in the league just did that ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â Anthony Dixon (@Boobie24Dixon) December 7, 2018

ï¿½ï¿½ that was embarrassing â Sen'Derrick Marks (@senmarks) December 7, 2018

Ewwwwï¿½ï¿½@KingHenry_2 why you doing them boyz like dat ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ !!! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â OJ Howard 80 â¢ (@TheRealOjHoward) December 7, 2018

Stiff arm the whole team. This is beyond me. Stiff stiff stiffy! â Jourdan Lewis (@JourdanJD) December 7, 2018

I think Henry just stiff armed me through the tv ... â Benny Cunningham (@BennyCunningham) December 7, 2018

Donât do em like that D Henry âï¸âï¸ï¿½ï¿½ â Dante fowler (@dantefowler) December 7, 2018