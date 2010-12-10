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Beason, Wharton, Gamble among Panthers' injured vs. Falcons

Published: Dec 10, 2010 at 04:42 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers linebacker Jon Beason practiced on a limited basis for the first time this week and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Left guard Travelle Wharton and cornerback Chris Gamble are doubtful after sitting out Friday's practice. Cornerback Captain Munnerlyn is questionable after being limited in the workout.

Beason, Carolina's leading tackler, missed practice the previous two days with a sore knee. Wharton missed the past three games with a toe injury, and Gamble sat out last week with a strained hamstring.

Munnerlyn has played through a shoulder injury.

Linebacker Jason Williams is questionable with a sore knee, and linebacker Nic Harris will sit out Sunday with a head injury.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

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