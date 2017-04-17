Bears work out Trubisky, reportedly visit with Mahomes

The Bears hold the No. 3 overall pick of the draft, but that pick is probably a bit too rich for any quarterback in the 2017 draft class. The club has committed to Glennon as its starter for 2017, so it's not as though Chicago needs immediate help at quarterback. But Glennon played very little for the Bucs after Tampa Bay added Jameis Winston, and it remains to be seen whether Glennon can be a long-term answer. Could Chicago be looking to trade down and get its man at a more reasonable price? The Bears are among the clubs most willing to move back in the draft, per the MMQB.