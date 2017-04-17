Bears work out Trubisky, reportedly visit with Mahomes

The Chicago Bears are doing plenty of homework on some of the top quarterback prospects in the NFL draft, with Patrick Mahomes being the latest subject.
The club followed a private workout with the former Texas Tech quarterback with a pre-draft visit to the club's facility over the weekend, according to the Chicago Tribune. This, on the heels of a dinner meeting with club officials last month, is just one of a dozen formal visits and seven private workouts for Mahomes, per the report.
Also on Monday, North Carolina QB Mitchell Trubisky confirmed on The Dan Patrick Show that the Bears were one of five teams to conduct a private workout with him. Others to work out Trubisky were the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills.
The Bears also have worked out Notre Dame QB DeShone Kizer. Chicago released QB Jay Cutler last month, and replaced him with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Mike Glennon.
The Bears hold the No. 3 overall pick of the draft, but that pick is probably a bit too rich for any quarterback in the 2017 draft class. The club has committed to Glennon as its starter for 2017, so it's not as though Chicago needs immediate help at quarterback. But Glennon played very little for the Bucs after Tampa Bay added Jameis Winston, and it remains to be seen whether Glennon can be a long-term answer. Could Chicago be looking to trade down and get its man at a more reasonable price? The Bears are among the clubs most willing to move back in the draft, per the MMQB.
The draft will be held April 27-29 in Philadelphia.