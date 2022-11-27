Around the NFL

Bears QB Justin Fields (left shoulder) a long-shot to play Sunday vs. Jets

Published: Nov 26, 2022 at 11:19 PM
Coral_Smith_1400x1000
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

Bears quarterback Justin Fields (left shoulder) will have an opportunity to warm up prior to Chicago's game versus the New York Jets on Sunday, but he would be a long shot to play, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Saturday night, per sources.

Fields is currently dealing with a shoulder injury he suffered during the Bears' Week 11 game versus the Falcons. It was first reported the injury was a dislocation, and later in the week Fields added additional detail on the damage, saying that he had a separated shoulder with a partially torn ligament.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Monday that Fields would be day-to-day with the injury, and he was able to participate in a limited capacity throughout the week. At the end of the week Fields received a questionable designation for the game, allowing for the possibility of him playing. But with Eberflus saying he would only play Fields if he's 100 percent ready, it's looking more than likely that he will not be able to take the field against New York after all.

Lined up to start in this case would be Trevor Siemian, a veteran who has played six seasons in the league but would be making his first start with Chicago. Behind him would likely be QB Nathan Peterman, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, possibly in anticipation of Fields being unable to start.

The Bears' opponent will also not have their usual starting quarterback under center, as coach Robert Saleh announced that Zach Wilson has been benched in favor of Mike White for this week's game.

Fields' absence would be greatly felt by the Bears' offense, as the quarterback had gone on a tear in the last few weeks. Fields has an NFL-high 15 touchdowns since Week 7, with six coming on the ground as part of a five-week streak of games with at least one passing and one rushing TD, tied for the longest such streak since 1950. Now, unless his warmup on Sunday goes exceptionally well, it's looking like he won't be building on that this week.

The Bears and Jets kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Ex-Panthers HC Matt Rhule agrees to become next coach at Nebraska

Former Panthers coach Matt Rhule has agreed to become the next head coach at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) questionable for Sunday's game vs. Saints

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is questionable to play Sunday against the Saints after returning from the team's game in Mexico City with a hamstring injury.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, WR Marquise Brown on track to return Sunday vs. Chargers

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) appears ready to return to action, coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday. Receiver Marquise Brown is also expected to be back on the field after missing the last five weeks due to a stay on IR.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields (shoulder) listed as questionable vs. Jets

Bears QB Justin Fields is listed as questionable versus the Jets as a left shoulder injury has kept him limited in practice this week.

news

Bengals RB Joe Mixon (concussion) ruled out vs. Titans; WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) game-time decision

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said Friday that RB Joe Mixon (concussion) will be out versus the Titans, but WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) will be a game-time decision after being out since Week 7.

news

Von Miller has lateral meniscus tear, will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller avoided an ACL tear, but he did sustain a tear in his lateral mensicus and will be re-evaluated after seven to 10 days, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich says RB Rachaad White ready for bigger role

With Leonard Fournette unable to practice so far this week, Bucs OC Byron Leftwich believes rookie RB Rachaad White is ready to handle the workload.

news

Taylor Decker after loss to Bills: 'This isn't the (expletive) same old Lions anymore'

Despite losing its sixth straight game on Thanksgiving Day, the Detroit Lions showed signs of turning the corner in Sunday's loss to the high-powered Buffalo Bills.

news

Kevin O'Connell 'could not be more proud' of Vikings' bounce-back win on Thanksgiving after blowout loss

Vikings coach coach Kevin O'Connell said the ability to wipe away the bitter taste of a blowout loss and earn a big win on Thanksgiving Day speaks volumes about his team's character.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE