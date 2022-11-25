Bears QB Justin Fields (shoulder) listed as questionable vs. Jets

Justin Fields is officially questionable to play Sunday against the New York Jets due to a left shoulder injury.

The dynamic quarterback suffered the injury in the club's Week 11 win over the Falcons. Earlier this week, Fields described the injury as a separated shoulder with torn ligaments, "basically an ACL joint" injury.

Fields was limited in practice all week as coach Matt Eberflus has kept the door open for the QB to play, but noted Fields would need to be cleared by the medical staff.

The second-year pro has been scorching hot in recent games, leading the NFL with 15 touchdowns since Week 7. Fields has at least one passing and rushing TD in each of his last five games. The quarterback has dominated with his legs since the Bears began incorporating more designed runs. He has 834 total rushing yards (fifth-most in the NFL entering this week), 640 of which coming since Week 6.