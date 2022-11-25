Around the NFL

Bears QB Justin Fields (shoulder) listed as questionable vs. Jets

Published: Nov 25, 2022 at 03:07 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Justin Fields is officially questionable to play Sunday against the New York Jets due to a left shoulder injury.

The dynamic quarterback suffered the injury in the club's Week 11 win over the Falcons. Earlier this week, Fields described the injury as a separated shoulder with torn ligaments, "basically an ACL joint" injury.

Fields was limited in practice all week as coach Matt Eberflus has kept the door open for the QB to play, but noted Fields would need to be cleared by the medical staff.

The second-year pro has been scorching hot in recent games, leading the NFL with 15 touchdowns since Week 7. Fields has at least one passing and rushing TD in each of his last five games. The quarterback has dominated with his legs since the Bears began incorporating more designed runs. He has 834 total rushing yards (fifth-most in the NFL entering this week), 640 of which coming since Week 6.

If Fields cannot play through the injury, Trevor Siemian would be in line to start against a good Jets defense.

Related Content

news

Bengals RB Joe Mixon (concussion) ruled out vs. Titans; WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) game-time decision

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said Friday that RB Joe Mixon (concussion) will be out versus the Titans, but WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) will be a game-time decision after being out since Week 7.

news

Von Miller has lateral meniscus tear, will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller avoided an ACL tear, but he did sustain a tear in his lateral mensicus and will be re-evaluated after seven to 10 days, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich says RB Rachaad White ready for bigger role

With Leonard Fournette unable to practice so far this week, Bucs OC Byron Leftwich believes rookie RB Rachaad White is ready to handle the workload.

news

Taylor Decker after loss to Bills: 'This isn't the (expletive) same old Lions anymore'

Despite losing its sixth straight game on Thanksgiving Day, the Detroit Lions showed signs of turning the corner in Sunday's loss to the high-powered Buffalo Bills.

news

Kevin O'Connell 'could not be more proud' of Vikings' bounce-back win on Thanksgiving after blowout loss

Vikings coach coach Kevin O'Connell said the ability to wipe away the bitter taste of a blowout loss and earn a big win on Thanksgiving Day speaks volumes about his team's character.

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones on missed fourth-down opportunity vs. Cowboys: 'It was just a bad throw'

Giants QB Daniel Jones takes ownership of a bad throw to Saquon Barkley in the third quarter that could've extended a key drive in a loss to the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

news

Patriots TE Hunter Henry on overturned TD vs. Vikings: 'I believe I caught it'

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry shares his frustrations on his overturned touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson passes Randy Moss for most receiving yards through first three seasons

Justin Jefferson continues to make history, this time supplanting a Vikings great in the record books. The 23-year-old wideout passed Hall of Fame pass catcher Randy Moss on Thursday night for the most receiving yards through a player's first three seasons.

news

Dak Prescott, Cowboys' playmakers star in win over Giants as Odell Beckham visit looms

All that anyone in Dallas is focused on after Thursday's win is the playmaker who wasn't on the field: Odell Beckham. Dak Prescott, though, kept the attention on the playmakers currently on the Cowboys' sideline.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Thanksgiving Day games

Josh Allen rallied his Bills past Detroit, while Micah Parsons' Cowboys and Justin Jefferson's Vikings kept pace in the NFC. Here's what we learned from Thursday's games.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE