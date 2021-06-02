Bears QB Andy Dalton: 'My mindset didn't change just because they drafted Justin' Fields

Though the Chicago Bears did not begin in their attempts to trade up for Ohio State quarterback ﻿Justin Fields﻿ until the first day of the 2021 NFL Draft, ﻿Andy Dalton﻿ was well aware of the situation he was in.

Having signed for just one season with the Bears in March, Dalton knew the state of affairs at hand was that he was coming in to start for 2021 and beyond that was a mystery to be solved only by time. Thus, when Chicago made the big move up to the No. 11 spot to select its franchise QB of the future in Fields, Dalton's approach and focus remained unaltered.

"I knew the situation I was going into regardless of if they drafted somebody or they didn't," Dalton said Wednesday. "I was on a one-year deal and I was going to be the starter. So, my mindset didn't have to change. I already knew that I'm going to do everything I can to be the best player I can for this team and to help us win a lot of football games. And that's been my goal since the very beginning. Whatever happens after this year, happens. My mindset didn't change just because they drafted Justin."

For decades upon decades, the Bears' seemingly never-ending search has carried on. For the previous two seasons, the writing was on the wall and the frustration was within the fan base that moving on from ﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿ -- and after the 2020 campaign moving on from ﻿Nick Foles﻿, as well -- was needed. When the hope of trading for ﻿Russell Wilson﻿ came up empty, the Bears filled the QB vacancy with Dalton.

And then came the the selection of Fields, which caught many by surprise, but Dalton was aware there was a chance a big-time rookie QB was coming to Chi-Town.