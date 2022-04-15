Around the NFL

Bears HC Matt Eberflus: QB Justin Fields in 'great spot' learning offense

Published: Apr 14, 2022 at 09:16 PM
The education of Justin Fields is upon us.

With voluntary workouts underway for the Chicago Bears since April 4, Fields is fast at work learning his second offense in as many seasons with rookie head coach Matt Eberflus now running the show.

So far so great where Fields is concerned, according to the former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator.

"I think he's in a great spot," Eberflus said on The Cris Collinsworth Podcast, via the Bears' team website. "He's been meeting with the offensive staff, and he feels very comfortable in this offense. This is a rhythm-and-timing offense. It's based in the West Coast system. It's going to be very quarterback-friendly for him. It's been quarterback-friendly for a lot of guys in the past."

Eberflus has shouted from the Halas Hall rooftops that the offense is being built around the budding Fields, and getting the Ohio State product comfortable will be a welcomed change.

Fields' first NFL start was a nightmare, as he was gobbled up by the Cleveland Browns defense and it was clear then-Bears head coach Matt Nagy did his prized rookie no favors when it came to game-planning and scheming that day. It was an early point of a first season for Fields in which he played in 12 games with 10 starts, completed 159 of 270 passes (58.9%) for 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Fields had his struggles right along with the rest of the 6-11 squad, but the fleet-footed, big-armed first-round pick flashed the brilliance of what Bears fans hope he will become.

For now, though, Eberflus is looking for Fields to get a grasp of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's offense and the progress has been notable.

"You can see the way that it's coached, the rhythm and timing of it, of the passing game, is really going to help him understand when to get rid of the ball, what his progressions are," Eberflus said. "He's going to have a clear understanding of what the offense is. And he's really doing a good job right now of grasping that and helping to teach it to the other players as well."

Chicago will have been one of the most active clubs by April's end as it has voluntary minicamp kicking off on April 19 and running through April 21.

The learning will continue and, per Eberflus, so will the excitement of Fields leading the way into another new era of Bears football.

"He's excited to get started," Eberflus said. "This is his football team, and he's excited to get going with the guys, and you can feel that as we go through this process of just getting together as a team and getting to know each other."

