NFL offseason workout program dates announced for all 32 teams ahead of 2022 NFL season

Voluntary offseason workout programs are intended to provide training, teaching and physical conditioning for players. The calendar for 2022 is below.
As per Article 21 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, each club's official, voluntary nine-week offseason program is conducted in three phases:
Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.
Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as "perfect play drills," and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.
Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity (OTAs). No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.
Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulates that clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players. This minicamp, noted below, must occur during Phase Three of the offseason program.
New head coaches are entitled to conduct an additional voluntary veteran minicamp. Any voluntary minicamp for veteran players must be conducted prior to the 2022 NFL Draft (April 28-30), but no earlier than week three of the club's offseason workout program and after at least one week of the two weeks of Phase One activities that the clubs may hold pursuant to Article 21. This year, eight clubs will hold voluntary veteran minicamps, as noted below.
Each club may hold a rookie football development program for a period of seven weeks, which in 2022 may begin on May 16. During this period, no activities may be held on weekends, with the exception of one post-Draft rookie minicamp, which may be conducted on either the first or second weekend following the draft. The dates of each club's post-draft rookie minicamps will be circulated at a later date.
For specific information and detailed offseason program rules, please see Articles 21 and 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, available on nflcommunications.com.
The NFL offseason workout program calendar (dates are subject to change at the discretion of individual clubs):
ARIZONA CARDINALS
- First Day: April 19
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, June 1-3, June 6-9
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16
ATLANTA FALCONS
- First Day: April 19
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, June 1-3, June 6-9
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16
BALTIMORE RAVENS
- First Day: April 18
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31-June 2, June 7-10
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16
BUFFALO BILLS
- First Day: April 19
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-7, June 9-10
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16
CAROLINA PANTHERS
- First Day: April 18
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 1, June 3, June 6-9
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16
CHICAGO BEARS
- First Day: April 4
- Voluntary Minicamp: April 19-21
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 16-17, May 19, May 23-24, May 26, June 6-7, June 9
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16
CINCINNATI BENGALS
- First Day: May 2
- OTA Offseason Workouts: June 6-7, June 9, June 14-16
CLEVELAND BROWNS
- First Day: April 19
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31-June 2, June 6-9
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16
DALLAS COWBOYS
- First Day: April 18
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-25, June 1-2, June 6-7, June 9-10
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16
DENVER BRONCOS
- First Day: April 11
- Voluntary Minicamp: April 25-27
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 1, June 3, June 6-7, June 9-10
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15
DETROIT LIONS
- First Day: April 19
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, June 1-3, June 13-16
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9
GREEN BAY PACKERS
- First Day: April 18
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 1, June 3, June 13-14, June 16
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9
HOUSTON TEXANS
- First Day: April 11
- Voluntary Minicamp: April 26-28
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23, May 25-26, May 31, June 2-3, June 6-9
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
- First Day: April 18
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, June 1-3, June 13-16
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
- First Day: April 11
- Voluntary Minicamp: April 26-28
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 1, June 3, June 6-9
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
- First Day: April 18
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 25-26, May 31-June 2, June 7-10
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
- First Day: April 11
- Voluntary Minicamp: April 25-27
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, June 1-3, June 13-14
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
- First Day: April 18
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 1, June 3, June 6-7, June 9
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-15
LOS ANGELES RAMS
- First Day: April 18
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 2
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9
MIAMI DOLPHINS
- First Day: April 4
- Voluntary Minicamp: April 19-20
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 16-17, May 19, May 23-24, May 26, June 6-7, June 9-10
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 1-2
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
- First Day: April 11
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 16-17, May 19, May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 3
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
- First Day: April 18
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, June 1-3, June 13-14, June 16-17
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
- First Day: April 4
- Voluntary Minicamp: April 25-27
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31-June 2, June 7-10
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16
NEW YORK GIANTS
- First Day: April 4
- Voluntary Minicamp: April 19-21
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 16-17, May 19, May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 3
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9
NEW YORK JETS
- First Day: April 18
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 1, June 3, June 7-10
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
- First Day: April 25
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 31, June 2-3, June 6-8
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
- First Day: April 18
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31-June 2, June 6-9
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
- First Day: April 19
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 1, June 3, June 6-7, June 9
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
- First Day: April 19
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23, May 25-26, May 31, June 2-3, June 6-9
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
- First Day: April 11
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 17-19, May 24-26, May 31-June 3
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9
TENNESSEE TITANS
- First Day: April 18
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 2, June 6-9
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
- First Day: April 18
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-26, May 31-June 2, June 6-8
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16