New head coach Matt Eberflus: Bears are 'building the offense around' QB Justin Fields

Fields will have an offensive coordinator with wisdom to impart on the second-year passer. Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy was hired to run Chicago's offense, and brings with him his own experience from his days of playing quarterback at the University of Pittsburgh and University of Akron. In his final two seasons spent with the Zips, Getsy led Akron to its first-ever Mid-American Conference title and first-ever bowl game appearance in 2005, breaking 24 school records in his two years there.

He's since spent the last seven years working in the NFL as an assistant, gaining the knowledge necessary to direct an offense, and perhaps more importantly, guide a young quarterback through the early portion of what Chicago hopes will be a long NFL career.

With coaches in place, the job is now Poles' to identify quality talent and pursue acquiring it. Eberflus described precisely what the Bears are seeking when asked Monday.

"Explosive athletic ability is one of the traits we are looking for," Eberflus said. "That equals chunk plays on offense and it equals stopping chunk plays on defense. If you want to score points, you have to get chunk plays and big plays. That's how you score."

Chicago will need to upgrade a leaky offensive line that struggled to protect Fields, infamously surrendering nine sacks in a Week 3 loss to Cleveland in 2021. From there, it will be about acquiring the explosive playmakers Eberflus described. Once that is in place, the Bears will be able to accurately evaluate Fields and his standing within the organization's long-term plans.

"Right now we're looking at everybody through the same lens, meaning that we're going to go back and we're going to watch those guys with a fresh eye and we're going to see where they are, in terms of what they need to develop," Eberflus said.

Such a process will begin this offseason. Should the Bears succeed, they'll hope to reap the benefits for years to come.