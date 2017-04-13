Bears get bonus look at Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer

Kizer is one of the most promising quarterback prospects in the upcoming draft (April 27-29 in Philadelphia), although his inexperience as an early draft entry with two seasons of starting experience in college is among the scouting concerns about him. Clemson's Deshaun Watson, North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky, Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes and Cal's Davis Webb are the primary quarterbacks with whom Kizer is contending for draft position. Beyond Kizer's inexperience, at least one AFC head coach sees potential attitude issues with him as well, saying Kizer has "diva qualities".