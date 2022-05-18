Around the NFL

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson on new era under head coach Matt Eberflus: 'It's a complete reset'

Published: May 18, 2022 at 08:15 AM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

There are few franchises in the NFL that take the "defense wins championships" maxim more seriously than the Chicago Bears. In the Bears' six postseason trips since the turn of the century, only one has taken place with a defensive unit ranked worse than fourth overall in points allowed, and half of Chicago's 21st-century playoff defenses have ranked No. 1 overall.

Given the Bears' failure to live up to tradition during a lackluster 2021 campaign under offensive guru Matt Nagy, it's no wonder the organization changed tact by handing the keys to the former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

The hiring appears to have lit a fire under at least one budding star in Chicago's secondary.

"It's a complete reset," third-year cornerback Jaylon Johnson said Tuesday, per Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune. "Everything I've done in the past with the other coaches, with the other staff, it really doesn't mean anything. I mean, the film is not going to lie to you. But at the end of the day, they want me to show them what I can do in person."

Johnson is correct about the film. Although the Bears defense fell to pedestrian levels in 2021 -- the unit finished 22nd overall in points allowed and recorded fewer interceptions than 28 other clubs -- the former second-rounder flashed his lockdown potential and was often trusted to match up with the opposing team's top receiving threat each week.

He's also correct about the reset aspect.

As is the case with most regime changes, Eberflus and his new staff have facilitated the departure of several defenders that were recently considered mainstays by trading linebacker Khalil Mack to the Chargers in March and releasing defensive lineman Eddie Goldman shortly thereafter. Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, a Chicago favorite since 2016, remains a free agent.

Despite the heartache fans may feel over those absences, Eberflus and Alan Williams, Chicago's new defensive coordinator who served as Eberflus' defensive backs coach in Indianapolis from 2018-21, boast the track record to inspire confidence. The Colts put a top-10 scoring defense on the field in three of Eberflus' four years in charge.

After acknowledging the blank slate for both player and coach alike, Johnson's next step is continuing to prove himself as part of the solution in the Windy City through his work ethic -- and a little dose of swagger.

"I feel as confident as ever," Johnson said. "I don't feel like there's anything I can't do."

His bravado also carries over into his mindset regarding Chicago's first two picks in the recent draft, defensive backs Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker: "I'd throw 'em in the fire if you're asking me. I mean, they're our first two draft picks. I feel like we've got to see what they can do right now. And then we can know what the attitude and what the vibe is heading into camp. If I was the coach, I wouldn't ease them into it. I would throw them out there."

Whether Eberflus adapts the suggested trial-by-fire approach or not, both Johnson and the incoming rookies will need to gel with their new coaching staff in the coming months to turn an offseason reset into a postseason return.

Related Content

news

Jaguars hire former 49ers executive Ethan Waugh as assistant general manager

Jacksonville hired 49ers vice president of player personnel Ethan Waugh as assistant general manager. Following 17 years with the Niners organization, Waugh will again work alongside Jags general manager Trent Baalke.

news

Vita Vea taking on leadership role, feels 'greater hunger' after Buccaneers' early postseason exit

Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea has shown up to OTAs to gear up for a 2022 season with a "greater hunger" after losing to the Los Angeles Rams in last year's playoffs.

news

Tyler Higbee on missing Rams' Super Bowl win due to injury: 'Getting a ring made it all better'

Tyler Higbee is still recovering from a knee injury -- right along with the sting of missing out on contributing on the field to his Rams' Super Bowl LVI triumph. Getting a little jewelry has remedied some of his ills in that regard, however.

news

Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen tore Achilles during workout Tuesday

Tarik Cohen, who was released roughly two months prior by the Bears, tore his Achilles while working out Tuesday during a training session that he was live-streaming on his Instagram account, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on Raheem Mostert (knee): 'I know his expectations are to play Week 1'

First-year Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel knows just how explosive running back Raheem Mostert can be, but he also knows his injury history and that's why excitement must be tempered as Mostert continues on his road back from knee surgery.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, May 17

After missing most of the 2021 season with a torn pectoral, Vikings DE Danielle Hunter is at OTAs and "feeling pretty good."

news

Free-agent RB Phillip Lindsay agrees to one-year contract with Colts

Phillip Lindsay is returning to the AFC South. The free-agent running back agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, his agent announced.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow 'not going to accept losing' in 2022 after heartbreaking loss in Super Bowl LVI

Joe Burrow has shed his knee brace, but he hasn't let go of his team's heartbreaking loss in Super Bowl LVI. Burrow spoke with reporters on Tuesday and made one point very clear: He's not content with how the 2021 season ended for his Bengals.

news

Vince Wilfork to be inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced Tuesday that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork was named to the Patriots Hall of Fame.

news

No. 1 pick Travon Walker enjoying adjusting to outside linebacker with Jaguars

In his first days in Jacksonville, Travon Walker is manning a slightly different position -- outside linebacker -- and he's enjoying the privilege of solely learning that role.

news

Chargers OT Rashawn Slater focused on building on stellar first season: 'There's always that little room for improvement'

Rashawn Slater had quite a rookie season. The Chargers tackle earned a Pro Bowl bid and finished as the eighth-best tackle in the entire NFL, per Pro Football Focus. But if you asked him, he'd tear his film to shreds.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW