Bears, Browns among 11 NFL teams scouting Kizer vs. Miami

6 clubs attending:Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, San Diego Chargers.

Details: Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

Three top players:Clemson (QB Deshaun Watson, WR Mike Williams, CB Cordrea Tankersley); FSU (DE DeMarcus Walker, RB Dalvin Cook, CB Tarvarus McFadden).

Matchup to watch:Clemson WR Mike Williams vs. FSU CB Tarvarus McFadden. NFL scouts will get to see one of the ACC's elite receivers in Williams, against the FBS leader in interceptions (5) in McFadden. McFadden is aggressive in coverage and won't give away the short stuff to Williams easily. Another draft prospect in the FSU secondary, CB Marquez White, should get some head-to-head action against Williams as well.