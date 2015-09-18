Bears among six teams credentialed for Ga. Tech-Notre Dame

Which college games will NFL clubs send scouts to this weekend? College Football 24/7 brings you a glimpse at the teams that are credentialed to attend some of the biggest games in college football.

Ole Miss at Alabama****

**

**

Clubs attending:San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers, St. Louis Rams.

Three top players: Ole Miss (WR Laquon Treadwell, DL Robert Nkemdiche, DB Tony Conner); Alabama (DL Jarran Reed, CB Cyrus Jones, RB Derrick Henry)

Matchup to watch: Treadwell will see plenty of action against Jones, who is quickly emerging as one of the top cornerbacks in the SEC. How well Jones handles Treadwell's size advantage will be something scouts will notice.

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

Clubs attending: Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets.

Three top players: Georgia Tech (QB Justin Thomas, RB Marcus Marshall, LB KeShun Freeman); Notre Dame (LB Jaylon Smith, OL Ronnie Stanley, DL Sheldon Day)

Matchup to watch: Day, Smith and the rest of the Fighting Irish defensive front will see a heavy dose of cut blocks from Tech's triple-option offense, something they won't see nearly as much in any other game. Shedding cut blocks isn't easy and the Yellow Jackets' rushing attack will have a field day if Notre Dame doesn't make that adjustment.

Auburn at LSU

Clubs attending: Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants.

Three top players: Auburn (WR Duke Williams, CB Jonathan Jones, OL Alex Kozan); LSU (WR Travin Dural, RB Leonard Fournette, DB Tre'Davious White)

Matchup to watch: White and Williams will lock up in what should be a spectacular battle. Even if Williams gets open often against White, it remains to be seen if AU QB Jeremy Johnson can get him the ball consistently.

Florida at Kentucky

Clubs attending: Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers.

Three top players: Florida (LB Antonio Morrison, DB Keanu Neal, OL David Sharpe); Kentucky (RB Boom Williams, DB A.J. Stamps, QB Patrick Towles)

Matchup to watch: Williams has looked outstanding early this season and could go a long way toward establishing himself as one of the better rushers in the SEC with a big performance against UF. Morrison, the Gators' middle linebacker, will draw heavy scouting attention this fall and will have to fill the holes Williams will be looking to run through.

South Carolina at Georgia

Clubs attending: Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, St. Louis Rams, Carolina Panthers.

Three top players: South Carolina (WR Pharoh Cooper, LB Skai Moore, OT Brandon Shell); Georgia (RB Nick Chubb, LB Leonard Floyd, LB Jordan Jenkins)

Matchup to watch: Shell, the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Fame guard Art Shell, will see both Floyd and Jenkins coming off the edge as pass rushers. If he holds his own, scouts will take notice as much as any game he plays all season.

Stanford at USC

Clubs attending: San Diego Chargers, Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans Saints.

Three top players: Stanford (TE Austin Hooper, LB Kevin Anderson, LB Peter Kalambayi); USC (QB Cody Kessler, LB Su'a Cravens, ATH Adoree' Jackson)

Matchup to watch: Hooper is among the most effective receiving tight ends in the nation, although he's only pulled in six passes for 56 yards through two games. The Cardinal offense needs more from him, and Cravens could draw Hooper in coverage at times.

Cal at Texas

Clubs attending: Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Redskins.

Three top players: Cal (QB Jared Goff, RB Daniel Lasco, DB Darius Allensworth); Texas (RB Johnathan Gray, DB Duke Thomas, LB Malik Jefferson)

Matchup to watch: Goff will further establish himself as one of the top passers in the country with a win here, and Thomas' play in the secondary will go a long way to determine if Goff will have an easy day against the Longhorns, or a challenging one.

BYU at UCLA

Clubs attending: Philadelphia Eagles, Oakland Raiders.

Three top players: BYU (RB Adam Hine, DB Michael Wadsworth, LB Harvey Langi); UCLA (QB Josh Rosen, LB Myles Jack, RB Paul Perkins)

Matchup to watch: Through two games, Perkins is averaging 6.6 yards per carry. Although Rosen is drawing a lot of attention as a freshman quarterback, it's Perkins that BYU's defensive front, led by Langi, must stop to put Rosen in more difficult passing situations.

