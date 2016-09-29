Bears among NFL clubs scouting Deshaun Watson vs. Louisville

Published: Sep 29, 2016 at 07:10 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Every week during the college football season, NFL clubs deploy scouts to campuses all over the country to make in-person evaluations of draft prospects. Naturally, the bigger games featuring more top prospects tend to draw larger contingents of scouts. Each week, College Football 24/7 brings you a look at the teams credentialed to attend three of the biggest games in college football.

Louisville at Clemson

8 clubs attending:Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers.
Details: Saturday, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)
Three top players:Louisville (QB Lamar Jackson, DB Josh Harvey-Clemons, DE Devonte Fields); Clemson (QB Deshaun Watson, WR Mike Williams, CB Cordrea Tankersley).
Matchup to watch:Clemson QB Deshaun Watson vs. Louisville DE Devonte Fields. With just two tackles for loss in four games, Fields hasn't made as many big plays as NFL scouts would have expected from a top-tier pass rusher. Saturday is a chance for Fields to serve notice on a big stage that he can be more disruptive. The opportunity should be there; Clemson's pass protection allowed nine QB hurries against Auburn. The challenge for Fields and any pass rusher in getting to Watson isn't just that he's athletic enough to break out of the pocket and outrun them for first downs. It's also that he's got the awareness to avoid a sack with a subtle step or two, and still make a good throw from the pocket. That's a big reason Watson has been sacked just three times in four games.

Stanford at Washington

12 clubs attending:Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, San Diego Chargers.
Details: Friday, Sept. 30 at 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Three top players:Stanford (RB Christian McCaffrey, LB Peter Kalambayi, DE Solomon Thomas); Washington (WR John Ross III, CB Sidney Jones, DB Budda Baker).
Matchup to watch:Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey vs. Washington DB Budda Baker. Stopping a back as dynamic as McCaffrey must be a group effort, to be sure, but Baker's role in containing the Cardinal junior star will be as large as anyone's. In three games against a challenging early-season schedule, McCaffrey is averaging 185 total yards per game as the team's leading rusher and receiver. When he breaks past the defensive front seven in either capacity, Baker's ability to stop McCaffrey in the open field will at times be the difference between a first down and a touchdown. Baker is reputed as a big hitter in the secondary, but his approach here should be to throttle down, wrap up, and make a sure tackle, lest he end up on the elusive McCaffrey's highlight reel.

Tennessee at Georgia

11 clubs attending:Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams, Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, San Diego Chargers, Chicago Bears, New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts.
Details: Saturday, Oct. 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)
Three top players:Tennessee (RB Jalen Hurd, DE Derek Barnett, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin); Georgia (RB Nick Chubb, S Dominick Sanders, RB Sony Michel).
Matchup to watch:Tennessee LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin vs. Georgia RB Sony Michel. With Chubb's status for the game looking questionable at best, it's looking more and more like Michel's chance to prove why he's one of college football's most gifted backups; more of a star-in-waiting than a second-teamer. Unlike the more powerful Chubb, Michel's game is more about speed and elusiveness. Reeves-Maybin is one of Tennessee's best open-field tacklers and, if healthy, could play a key role in containing Michel on the perimeter. Keep an eye on Reeves-Maybin's ability to wrap and finish tackles with a shoulder injury that forced him out of last week's game against Florida.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.
news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW