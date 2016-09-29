Bears among NFL clubs scouting Deshaun Watson vs. Louisville

8 clubs attending:Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers.

Details: Saturday, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

Three top players:Louisville (QB Lamar Jackson, DB Josh Harvey-Clemons, DE Devonte Fields); Clemson (QB Deshaun Watson, WR Mike Williams, CB Cordrea Tankersley).

Matchup to watch:Clemson QB Deshaun Watson vs. Louisville DE Devonte Fields. With just two tackles for loss in four games, Fields hasn't made as many big plays as NFL scouts would have expected from a top-tier pass rusher. Saturday is a chance for Fields to serve notice on a big stage that he can be more disruptive. The opportunity should be there; Clemson's pass protection allowed nine QB hurries against Auburn. The challenge for Fields and any pass rusher in getting to Watson isn't just that he's athletic enough to break out of the pocket and outrun them for first downs. It's also that he's got the awareness to avoid a sack with a subtle step or two, and still make a good throw from the pocket. That's a big reason Watson has been sacked just three times in four games.