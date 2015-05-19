Baylor's Shawn Oakman jumps 40 inches holding 70 lbs weights

Baylor defensive lineman Shawn Oakman has an already impressive social media resume thanks to his massive size (6-foot-9, 280 pounds) and ability to make highlight-reel plays. He appeared to add to it on Tuesday.
In a video posted by Bleacher Report, the mammoth defender showed off his athletic ability by box jumping 40 inches while holding 70 pounds (two 35-pound dumbbells) worth of weights. It is, to put it mildly, pretty impressive.
The awesome sound that accompanies the slow-motion video makes it that much better.
Oakman doesn't jump quite as high as former Florida State cornerback P.J. Williams nor equally big Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt.
Still, neither of those NFLers did a jump with 70 pounds of weight hanging off to the side.
Oakman will enter the 2015 season as NFL.com's No. 2 senior prospect in the country as the Bears look to capture their third consecutive Big 12 title.