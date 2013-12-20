Baylor's Lache Seastrunk seeks NFL evaluation

But the dynamic speedster who ran for 1,060 yards on just 141 carries for the Bears this season doesn't have to look too deep into the history books to see that players at his position should proceed with caution where early entry is concerned. No running backs were chosen in the first round last year, and the Green Bay Packers are among the clubs whose patience was rewarded in the form of rookie Eddie Lacy. The previous year, Alabama's Trent Richardson was drafted No. 3 overall as an underclassman, but after being traded in his second season and delivering limited production for both the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts, the draft investment in Richardson won't do Seastrunk any favors.