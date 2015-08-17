Baylor's Jimmy Landes pulls off trick snap from top of stadium

Baylor long snapper Jimmy Landes kept the "long-snapper wars" raging over the weekend with a snap from the top of BU's McLane Stadium into a garbage can that awaited against a goal post.
Distance-wise, that clearly tops the trick snap we saw last week from Western Kentucky's Nolan Grassman, who fired one into a trash can from the suite level in WKU's L.T. Smith Stadium. But for pure entertainment, it's still hard to top Buffalo's Corbin Grassman and his steel-nerved accomplice who sat still with a bottle on his head so that Grassman could show off his accuracy.
Is it football? No. Is it entertaining? Of course. There are no preseason games in college football.
Until the action starts on Sept. 3, this will have to do.