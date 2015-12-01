Baylor's Corey Coleman strongly considering early draft entry

Baylor wide receiver Corey Coleman, a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top college receiver, is strongly considering applying for early eligibility in the 2016 NFL Draft, according to NFL Media's Rand Getlin.
Coleman, a junior, leads the NCAA in touchdown catches with 20, among 67 receptions for 1,314 yards. Baylor (9-2) has fallen out of the Big 12 title race, but finishes the season Saturday at home against Texas. Coleman's prolific season has slowed in recent weeks, and Baylor's momentum has slowed with him. He caught at least two touchdown passes in seven consecutive games earlier this year, but hasn't caught any in the Bears' last three games, two of which were losses.
At 5-11, 190 pounds, Coleman is small by NFL standards. He's been an explosive presence in the Bears' hurry-up, no-huddle offense the past two years. South Carolina star receiver Pharoh Cooper is expected to apply for early draft eligibility as well.
Despite Baylor's prolific passing attack, its best receivers haven't fared particularly well in recent drafts. Kendall Wright has been Art Briles' only first-round pick at the position (2012) since he took over the Bears in 2008. The school's top receiving prospect in last year's draft, Antwan Goodley, went undrafted.