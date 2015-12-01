Baylor's Corey Coleman strongly considering early draft entry

Coleman, a junior, leads the NCAA in touchdown catches with 20, among 67 receptions for 1,314 yards. Baylor (9-2) has fallen out of the Big 12 title race, but finishes the season Saturday at home against Texas. Coleman's prolific season has slowed in recent weeks, and Baylor's momentum has slowed with him. He caught at least two touchdown passes in seven consecutive games earlier this year, but hasn't caught any in the Bears' last three games, two of which were losses.