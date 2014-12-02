Baylor's Bryce Petty to expects play following concussion

Published: Dec 02, 2014 at 06:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

All indications are that Baylor will not have to play for the Big 12 championship without star quarterback Bryce Petty.

The senior suffered a concussion in a win over Texas Tech just four days ago, but both Petty and Bears coach Art Briles are optimistic that Petty will play against Kansas State Saturday.

» College Football 24/7 Top 25 Power Rankings

"(The headache) is kind of off and on, and it's starting to get shorter on and longer off," Petty said, according to the Associated Press. "And then when it is hurting a little bit, it's a lot lighter than it used to be. ... I'll be fine. I think it's more exercise-induced kind of stuff, go through things, make sure everything's OK," he said. "But as far as practice schedule, I should be able to go."

Although backup Seth Russell got extensive experience early in the season when Petty was out with a back injury, that experience came against SMU and Northwestern State -- nothing close to the stout Kansas State defense (23rd in NCAA) he would have to face if Petty were unable to play. A win would earn Baylor a share of the league title with Texas Christian, even though Baylor beat TCU on Oct. 11. As such, Petty's health is of crucial importance.

"He was here (Sunday) and was feeling pretty good. He actually felt pretty good at the end of the game the other day," Briles said. "Of course he took a hard shot, clean shot. But I just saw him 10 minutes ago and he's fine. Smile on his face and determination in his heart."

» Bowl projections: Where might Baylor be headed in postseason?

Petty, a senior, is considered among the top quarterback prospects available for the 2015 NFL Draft, although there are some scouting concerns about how well he will translate from Briles' shotgun offense to the NFL game, and NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah wrote of concerns about his accuracy earlier this season.

Even with a win over Kansas State, it remains unclear whether Baylor would make the College Football Playoff over TCU, which is currently ranked fifth in the CFP rankings.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
news

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
news

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday. 
news

Crimson Tide star WR DeVonta Smith shines brightest in Alabama's title win

DeVonta Smith capped his college career, validated his Heisman Trophy, and gave NFL general managers plenty to think about Monday with a stunning performance to lead Alabama's 52-24 win over Ohio State in the CFP National Championship.
news

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence announces intention to enter 2021 NFL Draft

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence announced his intention to enter the 2021 NFL Draft on Wednesday.
news

Alabama WR DeVonta Smith wins Heisman Trophy

Alabama's DeVonta Smith became the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy in nearly 30 years on Tuesday.
news

Alabama, Ohio State advance to 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

After punching their tickets to Miami in dominant fashion on Friday, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (12-0) and No. 3 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0) will face off for the national championship on January 11 inside Hard Rock Stadium.
news

College Football Playoff matchups announced: Alabama-Notre Dame, Clemson-Ohio State

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee unveiled matchups for its four-team field Sunday, pitting No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame, and No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State.
news

CFP semifinal moved from Rose Bowl to AT&T Stadium in Texas due to COVID-19 

The College Football Playoff semifinal scheduled to be played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 1 is moving to the Dallas Cowboys' stadium in Arlington, Texas.
news

Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to score in a Power Five game

Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller made history on Saturday, becoming the first woman to score in a Power Five game when she connected on an extra point in the first quarter against Tennessee.
news

Michigan-Ohio State game canceled due to Wolverines' COVID-19 cases

The annual Michigan-Ohio State football game has been canceled due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases among the Wolverines. Chase Goodbread explores the impact of the cancellation.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW