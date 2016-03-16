Baylor's Briles: Shawn Oakman will be a steal in 2016 NFL Draft

Draft buzz about Shawn Oakman has been on a relatively steady decline since last summer, when the confluence of an 11-sack junior season and his weight-room exploits on social media made the Baylor defensive end one of the most talked-about players in college football. But despite a decline in sack production as a senior and a pedestrian performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, Bears coach Art Briles insists Oakman will be a draft steal.
"He's a different cat. I wouldn't want to categorize him," Briles told NFL Network's NFL HQ on Wednesday. " ... Shawn has done an unbelievable job of staying very humble. He is a tremendous athlete with a tremendous frame. Whoever gets him, they're getting a steal in the draft, I can promise you that."
Oakman made 46.5 tackles for loss in three seasons at Baylor, but there are scouting questions about his consistency of effort and a rawness with his technique that led a scout to suggest as far back as November that Oakman is a third-day pick.
Of course, Day 3 (Rounds 4-7) is where the steals are.
Oakman will try to boost his draft stock Wednesday at Baylor's pro day, and he'll have quite an audience to do so.
According to NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien are among the head coaches present for Baylor's pro day, as well as Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert.