Baylor's Briles: Shawn Oakman will be a steal in 2016 NFL Draft

Draft buzz about Shawn Oakman has been on a relatively steady decline since last summer, when the confluence of an 11-sack junior season and his weight-room exploits on social media made the Baylor defensive end one of the most talked-about players in college football. But despite a decline in sack production as a senior and a pedestrian performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, Bears coach Art Briles insists Oakman will be a draft steal.