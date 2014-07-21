Baylor's Art Briles: Bryce Petty can win Heisman Trophy

Published: Jul 21, 2014 at 05:29 AM
bryce-petty-140721-wide.jpg

DALLAS -- Art Briles should be a happy camper. His team is the defending Big 12 champion, and arrived at the conference's media days being called a league "heavyweight" for what is undoubtedly the first time ever as coach of the Bears.

But he's a little ornery when it comes to quarterback Bryce Petty.

"Honestly, personally and professionally, I'm a little upset about the way it all transpired last year. I certainly felt like he should have been in New York without question," Briles said, referring to the site of the Heisman Trophy presentation. "I mean, you're a first-year starter, you win 11 football games, win the Big 12 Championship for the first time in school history, throw 4,200 yards, 33 TDs, three picks, and you sit at home in December?

"Do those numbers again this year, he'll be in New York. Might win it."

Those impressive numbers as a first-year starter are one reason why the 6-foot-3, 230 pound Petty also popped up on NFL radars in 2013. The signal-caller returned to school for his senior season and has been busy this offseason serving as a counselor at the prestigious Elite 11 and Manning Passing Academy.

» 14 for '14: Top Heisman Trophy candidates for 2014

Petty has also worked with noted quarterback guru George Whitfield Jr. on improving his weight transfer and other mechanical issues that could help elevate his 2015 NFL Draft stock even more. The bottom line that Briles underscored on Monday is that there will be no coming out of nowhere for Petty because folks coast-to-coast will be tuning in to watch him.

"His perception, his image is different from a year ago because he had nothing. Now he's got substance, he's got something people can believe," Briles said. "What he can bring this year is an attitude of when I talk, people are going to listen a little bit. Like I tell the players you want to be listened to, produce. He's produced. He's got a chance to be heard. When he speaks, now people listen.

"As far as what he can do this year just win football games, win games with his national name, everything will take care of itself."

It certainly could when it comes to the draft with another big season. As far as the Heisman and a trip to New York City, Petty might face a little more competition with Florida State's Jameis Winston also returning and a host of other big-name contenders.

Either way, Petty will be a part of the conversation.

Follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW