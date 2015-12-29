Baylor's Andrew Billings exhibits rare run-stuffing traits

While most of the media attention has centered on Shawn Oakman, the buzz in NFL circles has focused on the disruptive play of Andrew Billings, who is a junior and has yet to announce whether or not he intends to apply for early entry into the 2016 NFL Draft. The Big 12 co-Defensive Player of the Year has shown dominant traits throughout the season, but I wanted to get a first-hand look at the mammoth playmaker after hearing scouts rave about his potential. After digging through the tape and checking out Billings in Baylor's 49-38 win over North Carolina in the Russell Athletic Bowl, here are my thoughts on Bears' budding superstar: