Baylor rushing attack dominates Russell Athletic Bowl

How good is Baylor's offense?
Good enough to dominate with its most dynamic offensive players on the sideline.
Johnny Jefferson rushed for 299 yards on 23 carries as the Bears won the Russell Athletic Bowl, 49-38, over North Carolina in Orlando, Fla., on Tuesday. Baylor (10-3) rolled up a whopping 645 rushing yards with a direct-snap rushing attack in which five different players saw action as a Wildcat quarterback.
Quarterbacks Seth Russell and Jarrett Stidham were out with injuries, along with star receiver Corey Coleman and leading rusher Shock Linwood. Still, the UNC defense had no answers for Jefferson, or Devin Chafin, who added 156 yards on 27 carries. Baylor, which typically does most of its damage through the air, dominated with the simplest of approaches.
North Carolina quarterback Marquise Williams completed 22 of 36 passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns, and running back Elijah Hood ran for 118 on 13 carries, but an effective Tar Heels offense wasn't effective enough and trailed throughout the game.