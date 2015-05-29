Baylor releases new alternate uniforms featuring plenty of grey

Baylor is commonly associated with its school colors of green and gold, but the Bears have not been afraid to push the envelope when it comes to alternative uniforms.
Case in point is the new slate of uniforms that Bears head coach Art Briles unveiled on Twitter featuring plenty of steel grey.
Pretty nice look for the Bears, who already checked in at No. 9 on the "15 for '15" list of top alternate uniforms in college football. With more uniforms like the one unveiled on Friday, Baylor could be moving up the list next year.