Baylor RB Shock Linwood suspended for Oklahoma game

Since exploding for 237 yards on 25 carries against Iowa State on Oct. 1, Linwood hasn't commanded such a large role in the Bears' offense. He had just 10 carries the following week against Kansas, and just six in an embarrassing 62-22 loss to TCU on Saturday. In fact, the Iowa State game is his only performance of 100-plus yards all season, and a week earlier, he had just two carries against Oklahoma State.