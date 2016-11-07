Baylor RB Shock Linwood suspended for Oklahoma game

Shock Linwood has been a thorn in the side of the Oklahoma defense in his career, with 382 yards in three games against OU, but the Baylor running back won't get a chance to do it again.
Interim Baylor coach Jim Grobe announced that Linwood has been suspended for Saturday's road game at OU, citing an attitude issue.
Since exploding for 237 yards on 25 carries against Iowa State on Oct. 1, Linwood hasn't commanded such a large role in the Bears' offense. He had just 10 carries the following week against Kansas, and just six in an embarrassing 62-22 loss to TCU on Saturday. In fact, the Iowa State game is his only performance of 100-plus yards all season, and a week earlier, he had just two carries against Oklahoma State.
It hasn't been the career progression that Linwood's previous three years at Baylor foretold. He rushed for 881 yards as a freshman in 2013, followed by campaigns of 1,252 and 1,329 yards under since-fired coach Art Briles. Earler this season, he became Baylor's all-time leading rusher. However, after a 6-0 start, Baylor has lost consecutive games to Texas and TCU.
As a senior, Linwood (5-foot-9, 200 pounds) will be available in the 2017 NFL Draft, and he can count on NFL evaluators asking about the suspension, and necessary attitude adjustment, this spring.