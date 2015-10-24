Baylor QB Seth Russell suffers neck-bone fracture

Undefeated Baylor cruised to a 45-27 win over Iowa State on Saturday, but its starting quarterback, Seth Russell, suffered an injury in the process.
X-rays and a CT scan after the game revealed Russell has a fracture in a neck bone, the team announced. He will see a specialist next week and the timetable for his recovery is unknown, per the team.
"He's a tough guy," said Baylor coach Art Briles. "It's hard to see tough guys hurt."
Russell, a junior, led the nation with 27 passing touchdowns entering the weekend, and he threw two more vs. the Cyclones. He suffered the injury in the fourth quarter on Saturday when he made a four-yard run. Quarterback Jarrett Stidham, a true freshman, replaced him on the next drive.
Baylor is off next week and next plays at Kansas State on Nov. 5.